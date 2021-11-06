 Could we afford to trade for Rodgers, sign Davante Adams and fix the Oline? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could we afford to trade for Rodgers, sign Davante Adams and fix the Oline?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,710
Reaction score
2,843
Age
37
Location
Kansas
This post is ridiculous but I did this research so I figured I'd share it.

We currently have 132 million in cap space in 2022.

Cutting G. Little adds another 1.5 million bc let's be honest hes gone and has a $0 dead cap hit. Cutting other fringe guys could bring 5 to 10 more but I'm not going that deep.

So 133.5 million...

Draft picks roughly 8.5 million, maybe less if we trade some away for Rodgers.

125 million left for signings

Gesicki -8.5 million (Darren Wallers contract #)

114.5 left

Terron Armstead LT -22.5Million (going rate for top 5 LT)

92 Million left

Aaron Rodgers - 28 Million

64 left

Davante Adams -18 Million

46 Left

Brandon Scherff - G -17 million

29 left to spend on resigning guys like Ogbah and adding depth.

Just a little exercise I did to see how much cap space we had and if we could in theory get Rodgers and Adams and fix our oline at the same time. It could probably be done.

No way do I think this will happen but fantasizing about future hypotheticals is once again all I have left when thinking about this team.
 
B

Birdmond

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,805
Reaction score
4,072
I think even the cap experts are going to be shocked at how high the cap will be next year. That being said I don’t see Rodgers as a Florida guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom