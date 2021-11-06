Could we afford to trade for Rodgers, sign Davante Adams and fix the Oline?

This post is ridiculous but I did this research so I figured I'd share it.



We currently have 132 million in cap space in 2022.



Cutting G. Little adds another 1.5 million bc let's be honest hes gone and has a $0 dead cap hit. Cutting other fringe guys could bring 5 to 10 more but I'm not going that deep.



So 133.5 million...



Draft picks roughly 8.5 million, maybe less if we trade some away for Rodgers.



125 million left for signings



Gesicki -8.5 million (Darren Wallers contract #)



114.5 left



Terron Armstead LT -22.5Million (going rate for top 5 LT)



92 Million left



Aaron Rodgers - 28 Million



64 left



Davante Adams -18 Million



46 Left



Brandon Scherff - G -17 million



29 left to spend on resigning guys like Ogbah and adding depth.



Just a little exercise I did to see how much cap space we had and if we could in theory get Rodgers and Adams and fix our oline at the same time. It could probably be done.



No way do I think this will happen but fantasizing about future hypotheticals is once again all I have left when thinking about this team.