Could Young fall to us at 3?

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Read the section of the critique of the C Young to NYG pick.

The Draft Network

The Draft Network
thedraftnetwork.com thedraftnetwork.com
So take this for what it's worth- but remember, the Giants under Gettleman took a RB at #2 overall, and took Daniel Jones way earlier than projected. Since the best indicator of future behavior is past behavior, is it POSSIBLE that, according to this article if true, Gettleman surprises everyone and goes Derrick Brown DT Auburn at 2? He is an absolute stud and should be a monster pro, but the value is not right- but does that matter to Gettleman? You can't say the players he chose in the past 2 rounds aren't good/won't be good, and Brown would be another good pick/player. But if he favors DT's over DE's, and doesn't want to risk losing him if he trades down, could he shock us all and go Brown, leaving Young for Miami at 3?
 
S

Stills&Landry

Giants will beat Redskins, Dolphins will lose out. If anything the Skins will pick #2 if not us and select LT AT.

We'll get #2 and true to Grier (he did pick a d lineman last year) and Flores (he wanted Clowney) we'll pick Young.

Honestly, based on their track record and previous moves, I see them either trading down, picking AT or CY and riding Fitz/Rosen next year.

I wouldn't mind it either.

I don't want to reach for an injured Tua or Herbert.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Maybe.

I wouldn't mind seeing Chase Young and the (CFL kid) Willie Jefferson going after QB's next year.

I wouldn't mind the pick of Derrick Brown myself either, especially in a trade down.

Count me in the cap of people who don't think we have to take a QB right now. I can wait for the right guy if your throwing a ton of talent at DL, OL, Secondary and RB's (Not premium picks though).

1st and 2nd round picks should be OL, DL and Secondary only, again, if the right QB option doesn't present itself. Cant start talking skill guys without the future QB on the roster. But we also need at least 4 new legs in the backfield so we gotta find them in the draft. Pointless to do though if the guys in front aren't up front first.

Not setting my sights on anyone in particular this year, especially if we are 3rd or 4th.

No.2 will be in play for trading, likely.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

If Young somehow falls to us wherever we pick I imagine we have someone sprinting to the podium to turn our card in. If Burrow and Young are off the board I would favor trading down. There is a lot of talent in the first 2 days of this draft. I’d prefer to acquire more picks and draft Tua, Herbert, Fromm, Love, Eason or Hurts at some point. All of them have pros and cons, but if the coaching staff and FO think they found our guy I want them to get him.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Absolutely. But we'd need to at least be at pick 3 overall. No way he slides any further than 3 overall.
1. Bengals: QB Burrow or Tua
2. Redskins or Giants: OT Thomas - Both have high needs at OT and Thomas is on a separate level from the rest of the draft at OT
3. Dolphins-Redskins-Giants: DE Chase Young.

There are some pretty special pass rushers after Chase Young that could be drafted later, without as big a drop off as you have at OT after Thomas. IMO...
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

The Ghost said:
Maybe.

I wouldn't mind seeing Chase Young and the (CFL kid) Willie Jefferson going after QB's next year.

I wouldn't mind the pick of Derrick Brown myself either, especially in a trade down.

Count me in the cap of people who don't think we have to take a QB right now. I can wait for the right guy if your throwing a ton of talent at DL, OL, Secondary and RB's (Not premium picks though).

1st and 2nd round picks should be OL, DL and Secondary only, again, if the right QB option doesn't present itself. Cant start talking skill guys without the future QB on the roster. But we also need at least 4 new legs in the backfield so we gotta find them in the draft. Pointless to do though if the guys in front aren't up front first.

Not setting my sights on anyone in particular this year, especially if we are 3rd or 4th.

No.2 will be in play for trading, likely.
I’m thinking Young and Ngakoue
 
