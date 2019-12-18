Could Young fall to us at 3?

Maybe.



I wouldn't mind seeing Chase Young and the (CFL kid) Willie Jefferson going after QB's next year.



I wouldn't mind the pick of Derrick Brown myself either, especially in a trade down.



Count me in the cap of people who don't think we have to take a QB right now. I can wait for the right guy if your throwing a ton of talent at DL, OL, Secondary and RB's (Not premium picks though).



1st and 2nd round picks should be OL, DL and Secondary only, again, if the right QB option doesn't present itself. Cant start talking skill guys without the future QB on the roster. But we also need at least 4 new legs in the backfield so we gotta find them in the draft. Pointless to do though if the guys in front aren't up front first.



Not setting my sights on anyone in particular this year, especially if we are 3rd or 4th.



No.2 will be in play for trading, likely.