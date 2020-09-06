Countdown: Seven days until the Miami Dolphins play football!

uk_dolfan
Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2012
- Messages
- 24,180
- Reaction score
- 12,444
- Location
- UK
This never ending offseason has been a nightmare. It feels like the draft was about 8 years ago!
But seven days from now the Miami Dolphins will play football and I can't wait.
We may have to put up with a few more months of Fitzpatrick, but sooner or later:
Get hyped.
But seven days from now the Miami Dolphins will play football and I can't wait.
We may have to put up with a few more months of Fitzpatrick, but sooner or later:
Get hyped.