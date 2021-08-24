 Covid Depth | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Covid Depth

Greer17

This year could shape up to be just as wild as last year with all of the covid issues and I think our depth could be a huge benefit for us during the longer season. With Newton already having issues with the protocol and other players being in close contact with positive testing players any given week could change from day to day. Hopefully we learned something from the TE group having to quarantine. I would love it if they would keep Brissett and Tua in two different rooms during the season so that we don't end up with a receiver playing QB at some point. Even with all of the protocols and everyone being cautious, one positive test, even if it is a false positive, could create a lot of player availability. I really like our depth and I really like our chances to be really good this year. I just hope we are deep enough for covid and injuries...
 
RMLogic

Covid should not be as big an issue as last year as long as players are not out partying and being stupid hanging out with unvaccinated idiots.
Saw that the Falcons cut 2 fringe players that weren't vaccinated so they could reach 100% for their entire organization.
Players just have to be smart.
 
fishfanmiami

Guys we are not discussing covid here

It always turns political

You can however see the latest on this topic regarding the Fins here

2021 - NFL Covid Information Super Thread -

All information about NFL Covid related policies, practices and procedures as well as Covid positive players will be listed and posted here to avoid the political nature of the topic. All DIRECT topics relating to the Miami Dolphins and/or their opponents affected by Covid will try to be listed...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
