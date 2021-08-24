Covid Depth

This year could shape up to be just as wild as last year with all of the covid issues and I think our depth could be a huge benefit for us during the longer season. With Newton already having issues with the protocol and other players being in close contact with positive testing players any given week could change from day to day. Hopefully we learned something from the TE group having to quarantine. I would love it if they would keep Brissett and Tua in two different rooms during the season so that we don't end up with a receiver playing QB at some point. Even with all of the protocols and everyone being cautious, one positive test, even if it is a false positive, could create a lot of player availability. I really like our depth and I really like our chances to be really good this year. I just hope we are deep enough for covid and injuries...