Cowboys grant RT La'el Collins permission to seek a trade

Cowboys give RT Collins permission to find trade
La'el Collins has been given permission by the Cowboys to seek a trade, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The right tackle signed a five-year, $50 million deal with Dallas in 2019.
www.espn.com
Should Miami be interested? He turned Miami down a few years ago when Pouncey was trying to recruit him as anything changed since then?