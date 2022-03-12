 Cowboys grant RT La'el Collins permission to seek a trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cowboys grant RT La'el Collins permission to seek a trade

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

www.espn.com

Cowboys give RT Collins permission to find trade

La'el Collins has been given permission by the Cowboys to seek a trade, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The right tackle signed a five-year, $50 million deal with Dallas in 2019.
Should Miami be interested? He turned Miami down a few years ago when Pouncey was trying to recruit him as anything changed since then?
 
Anyone have a sense of whether he can play LT or is he strictly a RT? I also wonder if he has the type of athleticism McDaniel would want.
 
