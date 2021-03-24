 Cowherd... SMH, thinks we should draft Fields | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cowherd... SMH, thinks we should draft Fields

This guy was the biggest fan of Tuas before the draft and has now turned into the leader of the Tua Hate Parade
 
Gatorboy999120 said:
Cowturd is the biggest POS ever..all he ever says is for clicks..Fields is no better than Tua..I'd take him @18 though and make him a WR LOL
That ain't gonna work either.

Sincerely,
Terrell Pryor
 
