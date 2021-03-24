Cowherd... SMH, thinks we should draft Fields

MrChadRico
Just creating content lolThis guy was the biggest fan of Tuas before the draft and has now turned into the leader of the Tua Hate Parade
Exactly, he was even in the documentary "Tua" singing his praises.This guy was the biggest fan of Tuas before the draft and has now turned into the leader of the Tua Hate Parade
That ain't gonna work either.Cowturd is the biggest POS ever..all he ever says is for clicks..Fields is no better than Tua..I'd take him @18 though and make him a WR LOL
I was joking..but thanks, Chief!That ain't gonna work either.
Sincerely,
Terrell Pryor
Gotcha!This die hard Buckeyes (and avid Alabama hater) completely disagrees.
I like JF, don’t love him.
I’ll take the accuracy every time.
Completely agree with you that Tua is far more accurate than JF.This die hard Buckeyes (and avid Alabama hater) completely disagrees.
I like JF, don’t love him.
I’ll take the accuracy every time.
Accuracy is one of if not the most important traits a QB can have..Tua will be okay..trust!Completely agree with you that Tua is far more accurate than JF.