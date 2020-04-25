Cult of Tua victory celebration thread (also general Tua updates)

First we tanked for him - https://finheaven.com/threads/the-2019-season-tankfortua-superthread-1-7.356462/

Then we obsessed over him for 483 high quality pages - https://finheaven.com/threads/tua-tagovailoa-super-thread.358488/

Hell, we even raised money for the site in his glorious name - https://finheaven.com/threads/cult-of-tua-bandwidth-fundraiser.360033/

Finally, at long last, we drafted him - https://finheaven.com/threads/round-1-pick-5-tua-tagovailoa.360113/





They tried to tempt us with a trade up for Burrow - But we would not listen.

They tried to tempt us with the false prophet Herbert - But we would not listen.

They tried to talk us into taking Love late in the draft - But we would not listen.

They tried to tell us that we should trade up for a tackle - some of us thought that the stadium might look nicer if it was on fire.





It is going to be a long (possibly massively extened) pre-season, followed by a long Ryan-Fitzpatrick filled season. Then, at long last- it will be Tua time. This thread is not for silly things likes games, tape, scheme or strategy. Oh no. This is the place for love, joy and memes.

Brothers @13Tua54 and @Tua or Death are already spreading the good word. And I would like to personally reach out a hand to @ChambersWI - he may previously have had links to the Hermits of Herbert and the "trade for a guard" revolutionaries, but I hope that in time he could become a valued part of our movement. It is my earnest hope that the prodigal son of the Tua movement, @finomenal will now rejoin our number.

Many new converts will the joining our group in the coming days and years. Things will change, but this should be embraced. The good word of Tua will be spread far and wide. @mrbunglez, @AdamD13, @Dolphinator530, @Michael Scott,@Phinatic8u, @Rev Kev, @Travis34, @elite14eva, @TheJetsBlow, @Blake the great, @mrhankey81701, @SCLSU Mud Dogs, @FinPhan54[/USER], @tay0365, @Finfan83nj and all the others who have obsessed over this draft pick for weeks or donated to our Tua-drive (I can only tag so many!) Let us gather again and continue to discuss our favourite human .... Why not, there's unlikely to be any actual football for a long time and I don't know enough about college football to know more than a handful of players in day 3 of the draft.





All jokes aside, I am genuinely thrilled for all of those who were so invested in drafting Tua. Personally I would have been crushed if we had passed on him. None of us knows what will happen with his injury, but its nice to know I support a team that atleast wants to be great.
 
Travis34 said:
So are we allowed to gloat to everyone who said it wouldnt happen? We arent drafting a QB at all? Or Its Herbert 100%?
Let me begin by saying we got him exactly where he should have been gotten, and not an asset was going to be spent to get him.

That said...let's look at the entire float of the draft and ask ourselves:

"Are Grier and Flores really idiots in the draft room that happened to get Tua right?"

"Are Grier and Flores idiots in the draft room and every draft pick was picked in the incorrect slot?"
 
Rev Kev said:
Thanks UK I thought you maight lose your shiat on Thirsfay

Thanks to everyone who Believed!!! -

Sorry I was nasty to the Haters (not really)
Oh. When Barry Jackson got pissy about not them not taking Tua on twitter an hour before the draft I 100% lost my **** until we were on the clock.

I genuinely felt ill.
 
