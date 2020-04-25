Cult of Tua victory celebration thread (also general Tua updates)

uk_dolfan
First we tanked for him - https://finheaven.com/threads/the-2019-season-tankfortua-superthread-1-7.356462/
Then we obsessed over him for 483 high quality pages - https://finheaven.com/threads/tua-tagovailoa-super-thread.358488/
Hell, we even raised money for the site in his glorious name - https://finheaven.com/threads/cult-of-tua-bandwidth-fundraiser.360033/
Finally, at long last, we drafted him - https://finheaven.com/threads/round-1-pick-5-tua-tagovailoa.360113/
They tried to tempt us with a trade up for Burrow - But we would not listen.
They tried to tempt us with the false prophet Herbert - But we would not listen.
They tried to talk us into taking Love late in the draft - But we would not listen.
They tried to tell us that we should trade up for a tackle - some of us thought that the stadium might look nicer if it was on fire.
It is going to be a long (possibly massively extened) pre-season, followed by a long Ryan-Fitzpatrick filled season. Then, at long last- it will be Tua time. This thread is not for silly things likes games, tape, scheme or strategy. Oh no. This is the place for love, joy and memes.
Brothers @13Tua54 and @Tua or Death are already spreading the good word. And I would like to personally reach out a hand to @ChambersWI - he may previously have had links to the Hermits of Herbert and the "trade for a guard" revolutionaries, but I hope that in time he could become a valued part of our movement. It is my earnest hope that the prodigal son of the Tua movement, @finomenal will now rejoin our number.
Many new converts will the joining our group in the coming days and years. Things will change, but this should be embraced. The good word of Tua will be spread far and wide. @mrbunglez, @AdamD13, @Dolphinator530, @Michael Scott,@Phinatic8u, @Rev Kev, @Travis34, @elite14eva, @TheJetsBlow, @Blake the great, @mrhankey81701, @SCLSU Mud Dogs, @FinPhan54[/USER], @tay0365, @Finfan83nj and all the others who have obsessed over this draft pick for weeks or donated to our Tua-drive (I can only tag so many!) Let us gather again and continue to discuss our favourite human .... Why not, there's unlikely to be any actual football for a long time and I don't know enough about college football to know more than a handful of players in day 3 of the draft.
All jokes aside, I am genuinely thrilled for all of those who were so invested in drafting Tua. Personally I would have been crushed if we had passed on him. None of us knows what will happen with his injury, but its nice to know I support a team that atleast wants to be great.
