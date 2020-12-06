Curious...

multistage

multistage

Second String
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,214
Reaction score
1,457
Location
Northwest Iowa
Been watching these guys for a lot of years, since 1976. Long time.

Seen a lot of guys come and go. I well remember Bob Griese, the WoodStrock years, Killer Bs, all that jazz.

All I heard for over a year was TANK FOR TUA. We did. We got him. And now he’s expected to immediately shower us with Lombardis. And he isn’t. So guys are furious.

Why? I’m curious, so why?

I have NEVER seen a fan base turn on a guy the way we have turned on Tua. Not even the mid 70s Steelers, whose fans hung Bradshaw in effigy in the stands (until, of course, they got good). Now, Bradshaw is revered in Pittsburg.

A guy like Marino is a once in a lifetime deal. A guy just waltzing in and completely taking over an offense as though it was his birthright, well, that is a rare thing.

The old guys (like me) were spoiled by Dan Marino. We saw it happen. It’s possible for a rookie QB to jump in as though he was always there. Extremely rare, but possible. We know this because we watched it.

Younger guys weren’t there, but have certainly heard the stories, read the history...

I think the problem is that we are both spoiled and impatient. The 70s Dolphins were (literally) unbeatable. The Marino Dolphins were spectacular. Playoffs and AFC East titles were nearly a given.

But not so much anymore. The fan base seems to be disgruntled with Tua, since he obviously didn’t take over the offense as Marino did. But he will. Maybe at more of a Griese pace (you’ve heard of him, right?), but he’ll get there.

We weren’t going to the Super Bowl this year. However, we may get to the playoffs.

Give the kid a break.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
1,027
Reaction score
369
Age
31
Location
Lakeland,FL
Because this fan base has zero patience. And unfortunately due to the Statistical Success Justin Herbert has had this year, it’s made it even worse.
 
B

buttonwood

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
287
Reaction score
134
It’s just the stupidity of some of the posters on here, no surprise, been going on for years
 
multistage

multistage

Second String
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,214
Reaction score
1,457
Location
Northwest Iowa
Bartowboy said:
Because this fan base has zero patience. And unfortunately due to the Statistical Success Justin Herbert has had this year, it’s made it even worse.
Click to expand...

Herbert looks to be doomed as Marino was.

An exceptional player who did not have the talent surrounding him. Not enough to win a Super Bowl.

That Marino could have won a Super Bowl, there is no question. But he needed help that was never given to him.

So the Hebert comparison makes me shrug.

Look at Trent Dilfer. That guy couldn’t carry Marino’s jockstrap.

But he had a solid team. And because of that, he has a ring...
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
3,806
Reaction score
5,418
multistage said:
Been watching these guys for a lot of years, since 1976. Long time.

Seen a lot of guys come and go. I well remember Bob Griese, the WoodStrock years, Killer Bs, all that jazz.

All I heard for over a year was TANK FOR TUA. We did. We got him. And now he’s expected to immediately shower us with Lombardis. And he isn’t. So guys are furious.

Why? I’m curious, so why?

I have NEVER seen a fan base turn on a guy the way we have turned on Tua. Not even the mid 70s Steelers, whose fans hung Bradshaw in effigy in the stands (until, of course, they got good). Now, Bradshaw is revered in Pittsburg.

A guy like Marino is a once in a lifetime deal. A guy just waltzing in and completely taking over an offense as though it was his birthright, well, that is a rare thing.

The old guys (like me) were spoiled by Dan Marino. We saw it happen. It’s possible for a rookie QB to jump in as though he was always there. Extremely rare, but possible. We know this because we watched it.

Younger guys weren’t there, but have certainly heard the stories, read the history...

I think the problem is that we are both spoiled and impatient. The 70s Dolphins were (literally) unbeatable. The Marino Dolphins were spectacular. Playoffs and AFC East titles were nearly a given.

But not so much anymore. The fan base seems to be disgruntled with Tua, since he obviously didn’t take over the offense as Marino did. But he will. Maybe at more of a Griese pace (you’ve heard of him, right?), but he’ll get there.

We weren’t going to the Super Bowl this year. However, we may get to the playoffs.

Give the kid a break.
Click to expand...
I don't think there are many here who really think Tua is a bust; I certainly don't, but what I think IS happening is a bit of trolling.

The pre-draft praise of Tua was just over the top, and there were a few who swore that he was the best prospect since... (insert whoever you want here). It was just crazy stupid.

So... given that this happened, the true trolls are attracted like flies to horseplop. The Tuaists are just SUCH easy targets. Quick to anger. Not given to much deep thought. It's like a shooting gallery for trolls.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
41,052
Reaction score
78,165
So this is a thread to put down the posters here ?

It's a fan site brother and I think the many different views are cool and all opinions should be welcomed. Hope Tua does great but others maybe skeptical which is fine too

Everyone gets their say and if you disagree prove them wrong
 
sinPHIN

sinPHIN

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,245
Reaction score
1,108
multistage said:
Been watching these guys for a lot of years, since 1976. Long time.

Seen a lot of guys come and go. I well remember Bob Griese, the WoodStrock years, Killer Bs, all that jazz.

All I heard for over a year was TANK FOR TUA. We did. We got him. And now he’s expected to immediately shower us with Lombardis. And he isn’t. So guys are furious.

Why? I’m curious, so why?

I have NEVER seen a fan base turn on a guy the way we have turned on Tua. Not even the mid 70s Steelers, whose fans hung Bradshaw in effigy in the stands (until, of course, they got good). Now, Bradshaw is revered in Pittsburg.

A guy like Marino is a once in a lifetime deal. A guy just waltzing in and completely taking over an offense as though it was his birthright, well, that is a rare thing.

The old guys (like me) were spoiled by Dan Marino. We saw it happen. It’s possible for a rookie QB to jump in as though he was always there. Extremely rare, but possible. We know this because we watched it.

Younger guys weren’t there, but have certainly heard the stories, read the history...

I think the problem is that we are both spoiled and impatient. The 70s Dolphins were (literally) unbeatable. The Marino Dolphins were spectacular. Playoffs and AFC East titles were nearly a given.

But not so much anymore. The fan base seems to be disgruntled with Tua, since he obviously didn’t take over the offense as Marino did. But he will. Maybe at more of a Griese pace (you’ve heard of him, right?), but he’ll get there.

We weren’t going to the Super Bowl this year. However, we may get to the playoffs.

Give the kid a break.
Click to expand...
problem is they would rather him throw for a ton of yards like herbert but not win
 
multistage

multistage

Second String
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,214
Reaction score
1,457
Location
Northwest Iowa
fishfanmiami said:
So this is a thread to put down the posters here ?

It's a fan site brother and I think the many different views are cool and all opinions should be welcomed. Hope Tua does great but others maybe skeptical which is fine too

Everyone gets their say and if you disagree prove them wrong
Click to expand...

No, no...Didn’t mean to come off like that..

I meant that I am surprised that a fair amount of guys (opinions be what they may) are this quick to condemn Tua.

Gotta admit, I was hoping for Herbert during the draft. But it’s Tua, so he’s our guy.

I dunno, maybe I am putting down some posters here. But that’s OK, as my opinion is worth exactly what you paid for it. Same as theirs.

But it does seem as though some (certainly not all) guys are awfully quick to label the guy a bust.

Time will tell...
 
'Deep

'Deep

"Pick your guy and let it fly"
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
6,351
Reaction score
6,426
Location
Boise, ID
Gotta love the Main
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom