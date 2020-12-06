Been watching these guys for a lot of years, since 1976. Long time.



Seen a lot of guys come and go. I well remember Bob Griese, the WoodStrock years, Killer Bs, all that jazz.



All I heard for over a year was TANK FOR TUA. We did. We got him. And now he’s expected to immediately shower us with Lombardis. And he isn’t. So guys are furious.



Why? I’m curious, so why?



I have NEVER seen a fan base turn on a guy the way we have turned on Tua. Not even the mid 70s Steelers, whose fans hung Bradshaw in effigy in the stands (until, of course, they got good). Now, Bradshaw is revered in Pittsburg.



A guy like Marino is a once in a lifetime deal. A guy just waltzing in and completely taking over an offense as though it was his birthright, well, that is a rare thing.



The old guys (like me) were spoiled by Dan Marino. We saw it happen. It’s possible for a rookie QB to jump in as though he was always there. Extremely rare, but possible. We know this because we watched it.



Younger guys weren’t there, but have certainly heard the stories, read the history...



I think the problem is that we are both spoiled and impatient. The 70s Dolphins were (literally) unbeatable. The Marino Dolphins were spectacular. Playoffs and AFC East titles were nearly a given.



But not so much anymore. The fan base seems to be disgruntled with Tua, since he obviously didn’t take over the offense as Marino did. But he will. Maybe at more of a Griese pace (you’ve heard of him, right?), but he’ll get there.



We weren’t going to the Super Bowl this year. However, we may get to the playoffs.



Give the kid a break.