Current Dolphins coaching status

Ray R

Ray R

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
2,394
Reaction score
3,337
Age
73
Location
High Point, NC
It seems the Dolphins have been very busy making changes and additions to the coaching staff. This represents my latest information which I just got off the Dolphins web site. There are still a lot of photos missing. I was not able to attach my Org chart Visio file, but that is probably due to upgrading my computer to windows 10 and not knowing how to use it.

I show 8 coaches remaining in their original assignments, while 3 members of the previous staff have been re-assigned (I assume promoted) and 8 new coaches have been added. We still haven't any Wide Receivers coach, Safeties coach or Corner Backs coach. I suppose the corner backs and safeties could be all under one coach and that may be the Defensive backs coach, but I can't say for sure.

The only coaches in the same positions they had last year are:

Brian Flores - Head Coach
Marion Hobby - Defensive Line
George Godsey - Tight Ends
Erik Studesville - Running Backs
Danny Crossman - Special Teams Coordinator
Brenden Farrel - Assistant Special Teams
David Puloka - Head of Strength & Conditioning
Jim Arthur - Assistant Strength & Conditioning


Coaches who have been re-assigned are:

Josh Boyer - Defensive Coordinator
Rob Leonard - Assistant Defensive Line
Josh Grizzard - Assistant Wide Receivers


New Coaches are:

Gerald Alexander - Defensive Backs
Curt Kuntz - Assistant Defensive Backs
Anthony Campanile - Linebackers
Austin Clark - Outside Linebackers
Chan Gailey - Offensive Coordinator
Robby Brown - Quarterbacks
Steve Marshall - Offensive Line
Lemuel Jeanpierre - Assistant Offensive Line

If you can add any information about our new coaches or reassigned coaches, I would appreciate it. I usually only find out about a coach after they join the team, and not much information has been forthcoming from the Dolphins.
 
P

PBay Fin Fan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 11, 2012
Messages
1,288
Reaction score
328
I hope the new coaches are at least a little better than the ones they replaced. I still believe in coach Flo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom