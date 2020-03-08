Current Dolphins coaching status

Ray R
It seems the Dolphins have been very busy making changes and additions to the coaching staff. This represents my latest information which I just got off the Dolphins web site. There are still a lot of photos missing. I was not able to attach my Org chart Visio file, but that is probably due to upgrading my computer to windows 10 and not knowing how to use it.
I show 8 coaches remaining in their original assignments, while 3 members of the previous staff have been re-assigned (I assume promoted) and 8 new coaches have been added. We still haven't any Wide Receivers coach, Safeties coach or Corner Backs coach. I suppose the corner backs and safeties could be all under one coach and that may be the Defensive backs coach, but I can't say for sure.
The only coaches in the same positions they had last year are:
Brian Flores - Head Coach
Marion Hobby - Defensive Line
George Godsey - Tight Ends
Erik Studesville - Running Backs
Danny Crossman - Special Teams Coordinator
Brenden Farrel - Assistant Special Teams
David Puloka - Head of Strength & Conditioning
Jim Arthur - Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Coaches who have been re-assigned are:
Josh Boyer - Defensive Coordinator
Rob Leonard - Assistant Defensive Line
Josh Grizzard - Assistant Wide Receivers
New Coaches are:
Gerald Alexander - Defensive Backs
Curt Kuntz - Assistant Defensive Backs
Anthony Campanile - Linebackers
Austin Clark - Outside Linebackers
Chan Gailey - Offensive Coordinator
Robby Brown - Quarterbacks
Steve Marshall - Offensive Line
Lemuel Jeanpierre - Assistant Offensive Line
If you can add any information about our new coaches or reassigned coaches, I would appreciate it. I usually only find out about a coach after they join the team, and not much information has been forthcoming from the Dolphins.
