Current Dolphins coaching status

It seems the Dolphins have been very busy making changes and additions to the coaching staff. This represents my latest information which I just got off the Dolphins web site. There are still a lot of photos missing. I was not able to attach my Org chart Visio file, but that is probably due to upgrading my computer to windows 10 and not knowing how to use it.



I show 8 coaches remaining in their original assignments, while 3 members of the previous staff have been re-assigned (I assume promoted) and 8 new coaches have been added. We still haven't any Wide Receivers coach, Safeties coach or Corner Backs coach. I suppose the corner backs and safeties could be all under one coach and that may be the Defensive backs coach, but I can't say for sure.



The only coaches in the same positions they had last year are:



Brian Flores - Head Coach

Marion Hobby - Defensive Line

George Godsey - Tight Ends

Erik Studesville - Running Backs

Danny Crossman - Special Teams Coordinator

Brenden Farrel - Assistant Special Teams

David Puloka - Head of Strength & Conditioning

Jim Arthur - Assistant Strength & Conditioning





Coaches who have been re-assigned are:



Josh Boyer - Defensive Coordinator

Rob Leonard - Assistant Defensive Line

Josh Grizzard - Assistant Wide Receivers





New Coaches are:



Gerald Alexander - Defensive Backs

Curt Kuntz - Assistant Defensive Backs

Anthony Campanile - Linebackers

Austin Clark - Outside Linebackers

Chan Gailey - Offensive Coordinator

Robby Brown - Quarterbacks

Steve Marshall - Offensive Line

Lemuel Jeanpierre - Assistant Offensive Line



If you can add any information about our new coaches or reassigned coaches, I would appreciate it. I usually only find out about a coach after they join the team, and not much information has been forthcoming from the Dolphins.