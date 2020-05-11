Current Players that may make the HOF.

Another thread got me thinking.
Which current players [yes at the moment they are all long shots] could make the Hall of Frame some time in the future?

I bring this up because with this rebuild and hoped for success of playoffs and another SB win there needs to be some sparks of greatest for us to achieve it.
Thinking back to the 72/73 teams QB Greise, WR Warfield, RB Csonka, LB Buoniconti, OL's Langer and Little all had outstanding careers and played decisive roles in us winning the titles.

I think we all hope Tua does because it would go a long way to us achieving some success.
What other players if any do fellow posters think may have a chance?
 
Not sure if he counts and if you mean current fins or players recently ... Wake. With respect to the production within the small amount of years on the field— if you extrapolate that out he is a viable HOF guy. Of course you could do that with many players but Wake has a lot of great stats within that time frame.
I doubt he makes it, but damn we haven’t had a lot of great players lately.
 
TKAllDay said:
Not sure if he counts and if you mean current fins or players recently ... Wake. With respect to the production within the small amount of years on the field— if you extrapolate that out he is a viable HOF guy. Of course you could do that with many players but Wake has a lot of great stats within that time frame.
I doubt he makes it, but damn we haven’t had a lot of great players lately.
Yes I am limiting it to current players only but certainly agree Wake had a brilliant career with us, but as you mention his small time frame may well count against him.
 
