 Curtis Weaver cut by Browns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Curtis Weaver cut by Browns

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,316
Reaction score
2,756
Location
Orlando, Florida
C l u t c H 385 said:
I remember people being very upset here we let him go last year after he got hurt...well...he's available again.
Click to expand...

I don't think he is going to help us but if teams play it by the ear then they will take advantage of players other teams let go. So cut week in every team forum is probably the "this guy got cut from another team let's pick him up". There have been a few running backs that have actually panned out well after being cut by their team in the pre-season in the past for example. If the player is slowed down by injuries that is another problem.
 
Tiger

Tiger

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 7, 2013
Messages
900
Reaction score
542
Dude didn’t look like he’d ever hit a weight room in life and seems like he thought he could get by on his natural size alone. That only works for so long.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom