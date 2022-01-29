Daboll going to Giants an indictment on Tua?

foozool13
#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2005
- Messages
- 6,395
- Reaction score
- 2,368
- Location
- Los Angeles, CA
Wanted to see what the thoughts were on him passing on the job here.
If he truly believed in Tua, with our CAP situation and picks, you would think it would be enough for him to want to come here and build around him.
If he truly believed in Tua, with our CAP situation and picks, you would think it would be enough for him to want to come here and build around him.