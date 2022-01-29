Daboll going to Giants an indictment on Tua?

superphin said: Did we offer him a job and he turned us down? We wanted to give him and a few others a 2nd interview. He chose to take a job offer instead, which makes sense since there was no guarantee the Dolphins would have hired him. This has nothing to do with Tua IMO. Click to expand...

The assumption requires that we offered him a job, when we were rumored to be bringing him in for a second interview next week. At the end of the day it is incredibly hard to turn down guaranteed money in the millions. NYG isn't a bad job by any means. I don't blame him for jumping on the Giants offer. Maybe they gave him a time sensitive offer? He didn't want to risk being the Dolphins second choice after McDaniel, and the Giants didn't want to risk sitting on their hands for a week while other teams assembled their staffs.