 Daboll going to Giants an indictment on Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Daboll going to Giants an indictment on Tua?

Daboll going to Giants an indictment on Tua?

Wanted to see what the thoughts were on him passing on the job here.

If he truly believed in Tua, with our CAP situation and picks, you would think it would be enough for him to want to come here and build around him.
 
It's possible. I think growing up in New York played a big part. Buffalo was his favorite team as a young'in. So he was living the dream these past few seasons. Giants keeps him close to home.

And he doesn't have to go against Josh Allen and his beloved Bills.
 
Indictment on owner & GM IMO. I know there are varying levels of opinions on Tua's ceiling, but Daniel Jones? I think that wrecks the narrative.
 
we have a lot of cap space but picks?........we only have 8 picks(2 of them in the 4th round) and none are high picks.......our top pick is the 29th at best but most likely a bit lower. Having said that if I was a HC candidate I'd not want to work for this FO
 
It's our front office, the Mara family is a class act. He will have two top 10 picks also, number 5 and 7. Nice way to go into an organization, Pickett, Cross right out of the gate. That would be so great for them..
 
Don't the Fins have 2 firsts next year though?
 
I think it’s reasonable that Miami wanted Daboll, but not badly enough to offer him the job before McDaniel second interview.

It’s also reasonable that Daboll wanted Miami but not enough to turn down Giants while waiting on Miami.
 
The assumption requires that we offered him a job, when we were rumored to be bringing him in for a second interview next week. At the end of the day it is incredibly hard to turn down guaranteed money in the millions. NYG isn't a bad job by any means. I don't blame him for jumping on the Giants offer. Maybe they gave him a time sensitive offer? He didn't want to risk being the Dolphins second choice after McDaniel, and the Giants didn't want to risk sitting on their hands for a week while other teams assembled their staffs.
 
Yes, but not likely they will be #5 and #7.

Besides that, @superphin is right. He wasn't offered the job here. He may, or may not have been offered the job. The Giants actually offered him the gig, with what I assume is "life changing" money for his kids, grandkids, great grandkids.

Seems like a no brainer to me, regardless of Tua. At this point, Jones isn't better than Tua anyway, so this is a silly question on the face, IMO.
 
