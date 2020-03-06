Dak a Dolphin? Say it ain't so...........

haha what a **** deal for dak. Go from the best oline in football to an organization that hasn't fielded 5 competent olineman the past 10 years.
 
Locke said:
Add in the fact that he’s a middling-QB at best, and this actually sounds like something the past Dolphins would do.
Saw a graphic with % of pressures per passing play and Dak was at ~10% and the 2nd place QB in the entire league was high teens or in the low 20s.

People really, really underestimate how good of a pass blocking line Dallas has. Dak is fool's gold and I'm pretty sure Dallas knows it.
 
Brinson does the pick six podcast, which is pretty good, but in terms of football knowledge he's clearly not there for that. Wouldn't take anything he says here with anything other than a huge grain of salt. Right now these mocks are all about click bait, nothing more or else. They've got to mix it up a little to ensure folks keep coming back. Dak Prescott is not worth 5 and 18 and $40 million in this or any other universe.

I promised myself at the start of this draft season to switch off my emotions to these analysts, as I understood this is part of their job and really I'm pretty certain the route Miami will go, smoke screens are everywhere best to ignore most of it.
 
Never been a fan.

At least half the starting QB's in the league would put up his numbers behind that offensive line, with those weapons.

I don't think I would trade 1 1st rounder for him, let alone 2.

They would be better off tossing lesser picks at JAX for Foles(don't want to do that either),.

IF Dak was as good as the writer of that article thinks he is then it would be a steal for Miami......and Dallas would just pay him themselves.

STUPID
 
Rowdy1972 said:
haha what a **** deal for dak. Go from the best oline in football to an organization that hasn't fielded 5 competent olineman the past 10 years.
$40M in his pocket. Yep, what a **** deal for dak..
 
Something like this would throw so many things off...including Fitz and Gailey.
 
