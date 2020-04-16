Dak a Dolphin?

That is an all time bad move. A quarterback who doesn’t have a single elite trait, coming in for the number five pick would be such an epic failure and huge sign of ineptitude.



People get all over Tua For having elite talent around him, but Dak had the games best offensive line, probably the best all-around running back and elite receiving corps and magically was mediocre. Don’t bring up his stats because Matthew Stafford through for 5000 yards a couple of seasons, he gathered so much of his “impressive” numbers in junk time when it didn’t matter.



Oh not to mention he also wants to be the highest paid quarterback yet he possesses not a single thing that is even in the top eight quarterbacks in the NFL.