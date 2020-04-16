Dak a Dolphin?

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

nflnewsupdates.com

ESPN ANALYST PROPOSES COWBOYS TRADING DAK PRESCOTT TO MIAMI DOLPHINS

Next Thursday is the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and teams are trying to position themselves to get the player that they want. The problem with some teams is that they are not in a current position to get a player unless they make a trade. That leads us to the ongoing talk ofComplete Reading
T

The Ghost

Easily the worst idea ever.

Dallas is in a bad spot with him. He’s not good enough to re-sign.

The Cowboys are in one of the worst positions in the league QB wise. I don’t envy their mediocre future.
 
Last edited:
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Aqua Marino (UK)

I’m not sure I rate Dak that highly. He had one of the best OL in the NFL and still they failed to make the play offs.

If Tua or Burrow weren’t in this draft, I would say perhaps but I think I’d rather we go for one of those 2 and keep our cap space for 2021.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Aqua Marino (UK) said:
I’m not sure I rate Dak that highly. He had one of the best OL in the NFL and still they failed to make the play offs.

If Tua or Burrow weren’t in this draft, I would say perhaps but I think I’d rather we go for one of those 2 and keep our cap space for 2021.
I'm POSITIVE I don't rate Dak that highly.
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

I like Dak but his asking price is insane for a quarterback of his talent. They've offered him $34 million a year and he turned it down?! I feel like the Cowboys will draft a quarterback and trade him. Or sign a veteran and release him. Crazy but I get the feeling Dallas doesn't want to pay him anywhere near his asking price

Hell no to Miami trading for him and his stupid contract demands
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

My frat brother is a diehard Cowboys fan and told me we'd be lucky to have him...

Saying dumb stuff like that means we might keep this social distancing going on between just the two of us.

To think, I'm like the only one we know that hassn't KILLED him over the years for being a Cowboys' fan.
 
