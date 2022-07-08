Damn Dolphins Podcast — Shame on Media; Chris Simms QB-list is TRASH; 2022 Dolphins assessment

Madman Mike & Robbie T open the show with the sad news of the late Marlin Briscoe; Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick became NFL’s highest-paid safety this offseason, and Mike tells us why this is the exact reason he wanted to leave Dolphins; After the Browns backlash, Rob shames mainstream media for encouraging Dolphins to trade for Deshaun Watson; Mike & Rob go over Chris Simms QB rankings, explain why its TRASH, and why Tua got done dirty at No. 29





