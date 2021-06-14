Dan Marino on Tua Tagovailoa leading Miami Dolphins to a Super Bowl: 'I hope he does'

Marino, who has worked for the Dolphins as a special adviser since 2014, knows a lot about Year 2 jumps given his second season -- 1984 -- is considered one of the best QB seasons of all time. He also gets an up-close view of Tagovailoa and the offense by attending practices and meetings throughout the year.



"He's been great. He's been awesome. He has all the talent in the world. Now it's just about him developing the relationship with the other players," Marino said of Tagovailoa. "It's been tough because he didn't have OTAs last year, a lot of the summer camp or the chance to play in exhibition games. All those things delay you somewhat. I'll tell you, he works his butt off. I'm really excited about him, his future and our future as a team."



The quarterback made clear he's not "Coach Marino," just "someone who can help at times with my view of certain things."