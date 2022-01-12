 Dan Marino | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Since I don’t live anywhere close to South Florida I most likely miss a lot of Fin news and noise, other than this board.
can someone tell me what Dan Marino does with the organization.
Does he have any interaction with fans or news outlets I can folllow?
I would love to know what he feels about the team.
Thank You
 
As far as I know he is a consultant and someone Ross has in his ear.
 
He basically just gives his opinions to the FO and is Dan Marino. As far as I know.

His opinion holds weight but he's not deciding things. Just giving input.
 
I would really like to hear his explanation with the recent turn of events.
 
