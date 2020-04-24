Dan Orlovsky gave me chills

Bopkin02
Starting at 4:15; what I wanted to hear.
The. Way Tua was raised, i have no doubt that even if he takes a red shirt, he will be ready when called on. Im so stoked to have him, ive wanted him for the last 2 years.Miami saw an oppor-Tua-ty and took it. I gotta go with Dan on his plan. I’m in it for the long haul. This season is going to be disrupted at best and maybe non-existent. Not playing for a year didn’t hurt Brady or Mahomes career and it won’t hurt Tua’s.