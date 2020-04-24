Dan Orlovsky gave me chills

AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,644
Reaction score
3,080
Miami saw an oppor-Tua-ty and took it. I gotta go with Dan on his plan. I’m in it for the long haul. This season is going to be disrupted at best and maybe non-existent. Not playing for a year didn’t hurt Brady or Mahomes career and it won’t hurt Tua’s.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
898
Reaction score
168
Age
31
Location
Lakeland,FL
AdamD13 said:
Miami saw an oppor-Tua-ty and took it. I gotta go with Dan on his plan. I’m in it for the long haul. This season is going to be disrupted at best and maybe non-existent. Not playing for a year didn’t hurt Brady or Mahomes career and it won’t hurt Tua’s.
Click to expand...
The. Way Tua was raised, i have no doubt that even if he takes a red shirt, he will be ready when called on. Im so stoked to have him, ive wanted him for the last 2 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom