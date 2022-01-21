 Daniel Jeramiah 1.0 MOCK DRAFT | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Daniel Jeramiah 1.0 MOCK DRAFT

www.nfl.com

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has three quarterbacks going in Round 1 -- but only one coming off the board within the top 10 picks. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
DJ has Treylon Burks (Arkansas WR) going early at #8 to the Falcons. For comparison, CBS has him going #29 to the Chiefs.

Other top WRS fall before us. Drake London to Eagles at #16. Garrett Wilson at #18 to Saints. Chris Olave at #22 to Raiders.

Tyler Linderbaum (C) gets snagged right before we potentially pick by the Bengals at #25.

DJ has us taking Daniel Faalele at #26. The massive 6-9/380 lbs OT from Minnesota.

I would love to see Miami snag Faalele but I had envisioned 2nd round. This is the highest I have seen him go. Anyone else seen him going in the 1st?
 
