Daniel Kilgore

Stills&Landry

At 32, $3.5M cap hit and $0 dead cap to cut, I think he's a no brainer cut. We've been hinting we might want to keep him. We don't HAVE to cut him now 'cause we have tons of money. We can wait allbthe way 'till preseason if we want to. It makes sense, if we DON'T find an upgrade (easy task, honestly) or as a smokescreen. Simply to not force/show our hand. Having said that, besides Karras, resigning the other guy, his name escapes me, drafting either Biadasz or Kushenberry, what other options are there?
 
Stills&Landry said:
At 32, $3.5M cap hit and $0 dead cap to cut, I think he's a no brainer cut. We've been hinting we might want to keep him. We don't HAVE to cut him now 'cause we have tons of money. We can wait allbthe way 'till preseason if we want to. It makes sense, if we DON'T find an upgrade (easy task, honestly) or as a smokescreen. Simply to not force/show our hand. Having said that, besides Karras, resigning the other guy, his name escapes me, drafting either Biadasz or Kushenberry, what other options are there?
Is the other guy you're talking about Boehm? I think he did well last year for the most part when he was in there.
 
Stills&Landry

That, Boehm. We might not wanna give up all our leverage resigning him. We'll probably feel more comfortable replacing him with Boehm and a draft pick on the books.
 
JBinSD

He is a semi-competent veteran player at a position of dire need, on a below market agreement. We need a few veterans that season the young blood. I completely object to cutting him and don’t think it is in the cards this year.
 
gregorygrant83

Dolphins traded a draft pick to the Giants for Evan Brown, who never really played. I'm sure they want to get a look at him and not jus give up a draft pick for nothing
 
I disagree with OP.

At $3.5mil that's pretty much the going rate for a solid backup - and he is a potential starter (albeit mediocre one).

Add to the fact that he is commonly considered a great teammate, professional, and locker room leader, and I find it far from a "no brainer".

He may get cut - if we draft/sign a solid center in FA/draft - but if we don't, I fully expect them to run with Kilgore/Boehm/late draft pick.
 
