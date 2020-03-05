Daniel Kilgore

At 32, $3.5M cap hit and $0 dead cap to cut, I think he's a no brainer cut. We've been hinting we might want to keep him. We don't HAVE to cut him now 'cause we have tons of money. We can wait allbthe way 'till preseason if we want to. It makes sense, if we DON'T find an upgrade (easy task, honestly) or as a smokescreen. Simply to not force/show our hand. Having said that, besides Karras, resigning the other guy, his name escapes me, drafting either Biadasz or Kushenberry, what other options are there?