Dark horse players

There are some players that I find intriguing and will most likely not play in the NFL. They however make me think and wonder.
QB -Tyler Huntley
QB - Jake Luton
RB - Jonathan Ward
WR - Antonio Gibson

Only on offense right now. Just peeking about at 6-7 rounders and 4 UFA's. What about you all?
 
Huntley is a boss and will catch on with some team.
 
QB -Tyler Huntley

No. He is 6-1, undersized, very low attempts, and he does not score enough. Not good.

QB - Jake Luton

Too many sacks and poor completion percentage. Not good.

RB - Jonathan Ward

UDFA. Low carries, never was the main guy in four years, high risk to be drafted.

WR - Antonio Gibson

25 total catches in two years? No. Just no. They must have body of work!
 
I am not talking in terms of the Dolphins drafting them. Just players in general. Luton's completion percentage has been above 60% for 4 years?
 
Since Goldfin above mentioned Jefferson here I will show my Florida bias, here's a couple more Gators I would like to see us take a mid/late round punt on:

Jonathan Greenard
Kid just makes plays, always in the back field always being disruptive. Comes over as being very coach-able and willing to learn.

Lamichal Perine
Think he is a perfect fit for the style of O we are adopting. His running yards this year are down, because quite frankly Florida can't run block to save their lives, he excels though in catching the ball, from time to time Mullen will even line him up on the edge, see the Mizzou game for an example of "Is that a WR or RB ?"
 
Curtis Weaver out of Boise - high motor and high energy guy. This he could be a good mid round guy to bring on and develop. Has a nose for making plays and I believe has moved around the formation some.

Ben Bredeson out of Michigan - good technique and solid guy overall. Not spectacular but a mid round Guard type guy for depth

Trey Smith Out of Tennessee - blot clot issues and is really just getting his footing under him post issue. But supremely talented could be a steal if someone takes him in the 2nd and end up with a pro bowl tackle.

Cameron Dantzler out of Mississippi State - huge corner who plays physical and can tackle, gets in phase well and has crazy length. Not a burner more of a 4.5 guy so would be on the boundary but would like to see what this staff could get out of him

Steven Montez out of Colorado - big time athlete big arm, but inconsistent. He is a project, might be good to take him late rounds and just hold him for a few years and see if you get anything. Tools are there though
 
Geordie said:
Since Goldfin above mentioned Jefferson here I will show my Florida bias, here's a couple more Gators I would like to see us take a mid/late round punt on:

Jonathan Greenard
Kid just makes plays, always in the back field always being disruptive. Comes over as being very coach-able and willing to learn.

Lamichal Perine
Think he is a perfect fit for the style of O we are adopting. His running yards this year are down, because quite frankly Florida can't run block to save their lives, he excels though in catching the ball, from time to time Mullen will even line him up on the edge, see the Mizzou game for an example of "Is that a WR or RB ?"
I love Greenard. Can really do it all, high motor, high character. i didnt inculde him bc I didnt consider him a dark horse.
last year I wanted Perine, now I don't. he slimmed down to be better in the pass game which has shown dividends but he lost his ability to break tackles. I felt Pearce has been the better runner all year.
 
goldfin17 said:
I love Greenard. Can really do it all, high motor, high character. i didnt inculde him bc I didnt consider him a dark horse.
last year I wanted Perine, now I don't. he slimmed down to be better in the pass game which has shown dividends but he lost his ability to break tackles. I felt Pearce has been the better runner all year.
I haven't heard a great deal of chatter on Greenard going high, which has kind of surprised me that's why I mentioned him. I hear you on Perine as a traditional back but I think we are in need of a James White type and for a late pick Perine may be perfect for that role.
 
jim1 said:
John Simpson OG Clemson
Been watching a lot of him lately and I agree with you.

He's 6'4" & 330 lbs with an excellent haunch. He's brutal and opportunistic, gets smoothly and quickly out to the second level. Willing to take on multiple threats in zone protection and very reactive that way. He's quick off the snap and very used to being used on pulls and screens, but the part I love most about that is actually his instinct for not over-shooting, recognizing when he needs peel back and clean up an inside threat. He's very balanced when it comes to pivoting. He has a short area burst and reactiveness that lets him transition a little bit better than most others from his initial steps off the snap (which are dictated by play call) to relating to what the defender is actually doing.

This is a pro all the way. Watching him is like watching Gabe Jackson, Orlando Franklin, Rodger Saffold, or Larry Warford. You just know this man is going to be playing pro football. And not for a short time.
 
Lynn Bowden WR kentucky would love him in the slot for us
Spielman from Nebraska although he is similar to Jakeen Grant.
 
Dolphinator530 said:
Curtis Weaver out of Boise - high motor and high energy guy. This he could be a good mid round guy to bring on and develop. Has a nose for making plays and I believe has moved around the formation some.

Ben Bredeson out of Michigan - good technique and solid guy overall. Not spectacular but a mid round Guard type guy for depth

Trey Smith Out of Tennessee - blot clot issues and is really just getting his footing under him post issue. But supremely talented could be a steal if someone takes him in the 2nd and end up with a pro bowl tackle.

Cameron Dantzler out of Mississippi State - huge corner who plays physical and can tackle, gets in phase well and has crazy length. Not a burner more of a 4.5 guy so would be on the boundary but would like to see what this staff could get out of him

Steven Montez out of Colorado - big time athlete big arm, but inconsistent. He is a project, might be good to take him late rounds and just hold him for a few years and see if you get anything. Tools are there though
Trey Smith all the way if he's healthy, I'd take him in the 1st rd
 
