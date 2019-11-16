Dark horse players

Curtis Weaver out of Boise - high motor and high energy guy. This he could be a good mid round guy to bring on and develop. Has a nose for making plays and I believe has moved around the formation some.



Ben Bredeson out of Michigan - good technique and solid guy overall. Not spectacular but a mid round Guard type guy for depth



Trey Smith Out of Tennessee - blot clot issues and is really just getting his footing under him post issue. But supremely talented could be a steal if someone takes him in the 2nd and end up with a pro bowl tackle.



Cameron Dantzler out of Mississippi State - huge corner who plays physical and can tackle, gets in phase well and has crazy length. Not a burner more of a 4.5 guy so would be on the boundary but would like to see what this staff could get out of him



Steven Montez out of Colorado - big time athlete big arm, but inconsistent. He is a project, might be good to take him late rounds and just hold him for a few years and see if you get anything. Tools are there though