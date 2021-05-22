Dark Side of Football BB

dolfan91 said: It's amazing how the NFL has ignored the underhanded and illegal ways Belichek has used to gain an advantage. To think this guy is put on a pedestal by most. And to top it off, he's headed for the Hall of Fame. Just unbelievable. Click to expand...

While I don’t condone cheating, the real problem is with Robert Kraft and the NFL’s front office.Kraft obviously doesn’t care what Belichick does as long as the Patriots continue to win. The Commissioner of the NFL has helped the Patriots cover up any illegal acts by destroying the evidence.Belichick knows he can get away with anything as long as the Patriots keep winning and Kraft will simply look the other way and pay any fines which occur if they are fined for cheating.This is no different than millions of people making excuses for politicians who cheat and lie. It is just part of our culture unfortunately and considering that football is nothing but a game. The cheating and lying in the game really affects very few people when compared to the cheating and lying in other areas of our society.