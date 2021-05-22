Dark Side of Football BB

This is why calling Belichick the greatest HC ever, is tough to chew, unless you allow the win at all cost (including cheating) to be part of what a HC could do. Belichick was the greatest at using underhanded strategies to win.
But I will give Belichick a compliment, he was one of the greatest football minds, and the biggest reason Parcells and Brady had the type of careers they did. No disrespect to Brady, I think he is one of the smartest and greatest QBs ever, but he is not the G.O.A.T, or no disrespect to Parcells, but he was not a 1st ballat HOFer if not for Belichick.
Belichick could have won a SB or two without cheating, but he hates losing, and wanted the easy route to greatest ever.