Dark Side of Football BB

Soxfinatic

Curious if anybody watched the episode of Dark Side of Football about BB? What a scum (I mean we knew that). Unreal the lengths he would go to for an advantage. It's really interesting to hear about it from insiders.
 
Dolph N.Fan

It does make you wonder how much of the cheating and other illegal things the Patriots have done over the years that has a direct impact on their success?
Is this where a Patriots fan randomly shows up to post a link to yourteamcheats.com ? what a joke of a site developed by of course a patriots fan.
 
It's amazing how the NFL has ignored the underhanded and illegal ways Belichek has used to gain an advantage. To think this guy is put on a pedestal by most. And to top it off, he's headed for the Hall of Fame. Just unbelievable.
After 20+ years it can't be a coincidence that all these bad calls against opponents visiting Cheatsboro continue to happen every other game there.
 
Can anyone sum up?
He taped somebodies practice (x2?). The football air pressures (tho that may have been more Brady). I cant remember everything.
 
You think he influences the Ref's? How so?
I think the aura of winning all the time influenced the refs. Giving NE the benefit of the doubt on would be calls. Illegal batting on Olivier Vernon? Phantom PI call on Gronk, Are you kidding me? Brady literally tries to trip the ball carry after his fumble is negated by the tuck rule, not called, not like it would have mattered any way because you know tuck rule.
 
It's amazing how the NFL has ignored the underhanded and illegal ways Belichek has used to gain an advantage. To think this guy is put on a pedestal by most. And to top it off, he's headed for the Hall of Fame. Just unbelievable.
While I don’t condone cheating, the real problem is with Robert Kraft and the NFL’s front office.Kraft obviously doesn’t care what Belichick does as long as the Patriots continue to win. The Commissioner of the NFL has helped the Patriots cover up any illegal acts by destroying the evidence.

Belichick knows he can get away with anything as long as the Patriots keep winning and Kraft will simply look the other way and pay any fines which occur if they are fined for cheating.

This is no different than millions of people making excuses for politicians who cheat and lie. It is just part of our culture unfortunately and considering that football is nothing but a game. The cheating and lying in the game really affects very few people when compared to the cheating and lying in other areas of our society.
 
This is why calling Belichick the greatest HC ever, is tough to chew, unless you allow the win at all cost (including cheating) to be part of what a HC could do. Belichick was the greatest at using underhanded strategies to win.

But I will give Belichick a compliment, he was one of the greatest football minds, and the biggest reason Parcells and Brady had the type of careers they did. No disrespect to Brady, I think he is one of the smartest and greatest QBs ever, but he is not the G.O.A.T, or no disrespect to Parcells, but he was not a 1st ballat HOFer if not for Belichick.

Belichick could have won a SB or two without cheating, but he hates losing, and wanted the easy route to greatest ever.
 
