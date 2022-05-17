 Darkhorse MVP | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Darkhorse MVP

L

Legion of Zoom

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
532
Reaction score
1,252
Age
38
Location
TN

2022 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson, Tua Tagovailoa among sleeper candidates

As he does every May, Adam Schein is ranking the NFL's dark-horse candidates for MVP. Who are the sleepers for the 2022 season? One running back, one wide receiver, one defensive player and a whole bunch of polarizing quarterbacks.
www.nfl.com

4
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · QB
MVP odds: 75-1

My guy Tua is primed for a breakout Year 3. Tyreek Hill is the most explosive wide receiver in the game; putting him in the same receiving corps as Jaylen Waddle is borderline illegal. And I loved the other moves Miami made to prop up the young QB, adding LT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson and RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. With run-game wizard Mike McDaniel calling plays as the Dolphins' new head coach? Perfection.

Also, I really like Tua as a player. I'm on board. He was great in college, and he's been better than most people will lead you to believe in the NFL, as evidenced by his 13-8 record as a starter. It's about availability, not ability. If Tua stays healthy, I could see him leading the Dolphins to an 11-6 playoff season. And here's the key: I don't think he will be a hood ornament on the ride to the postseason. Tua is going to be the engine for Miami's success.
Click to expand...
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,024
Reaction score
7,388
Location
San Antonio
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom