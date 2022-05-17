Darkhorse MVP

4

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins · QB

MVP odds: 75-1



My guy Tua is primed for a breakout Year 3. Tyreek Hill is the most explosive wide receiver in the game; putting him in the same receiving corps as Jaylen Waddle is borderline illegal. And I loved the other moves Miami made to prop up the young QB, adding LT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson and RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. With run-game wizard Mike McDaniel calling plays as the Dolphins' new head coach? Perfection.



Also, I really like Tua as a player. I'm on board. He was great in college, and he's been better than most people will lead you to believe in the NFL, as evidenced by his 13-8 record as a starter. It's about availability, not ability. If Tua stays healthy, I could see him leading the Dolphins to an 11-6 playoff season. And here's the key: I don't think he will be a hood ornament on the ride to the postseason. Tua is going to be the engine for Miami's success.