Darlington: Flores and Tua do not have a good relationship

Jeff Darlington told Ryen Rusillo that Flores and Tua don’t have a good relationship. He also said Flo doesn’t really believe in Tua.
 
Darlington is reliable. The fact that this is out there is such a bad look for Flores. This type of **** just cannot come from the HC.
Flores needs to go. He is completely toxic.

How many oline coaches, Defense AND offense coordinators, coaches etc. Enough with this guy.
 
If Darlington said it, you can bet it’s true, or at least that it comes from a very high degree source, such as directly from Tua’s agent or from Tua himself.
 
Is there an article w this? This is really troubling.
 
Is there a link?

I can't find anything on TWITTER.
 
Just wrap your head around this - the HC has made it known he does not believe in the 22 year old QB that he drafted not 2 years ago.

I dont care what you think of Tua and his long term prospects in terms of success at that position, this is utter incompetence. He is clueless in terms of personel use.
 
Well, if you don't count that one Patriot Harris fumble and the team are 0-6. Something stinks in the background and we are seeing it in the results and general performances and coaching decisions so im not going to argue with that.
 
This might matter to me if there weren't dozens of examples of Flores showing himself to be utterly inept at evaluating talent. Fire flo Grier, trade Parker, x and other dead weight.
 
