Darrell Bevell Agrees to Terms as QB Coach

circumstances
The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Dude has a serious resume -- lot's of HC experience and OC experience.
An excellent guy to have around.He's way overqualified to be a QB coach which just goes to show how much McDaniel is respected.
I hope so. That plus tough D that gets turnovers makes for a difficult team to beat.Another football brain added to the staff. He also won a superbowl as an offensive coordinator with Seattle.
Based on the coaches we now have on offense get ready for a new "ground-and-pound" attack identity.
Should it be McCoachin?McCoaching is definitely providing us the best resources available across the board so far. The only upgrade we wanted that we didn't get was Fangio. FA starts a month from now. I can't wait to see how that goes.