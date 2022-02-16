 Darrell Bevell Agrees to Terms as QB Coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Darrell Bevell Agrees to Terms as QB Coach

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,438
Reaction score
5,746
Location
Everywhere
Fuck Yeah Yes GIF by CrossFit LLC.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,796
Reaction score
4,738
For the position he was hired for, this is an excellent hire. The whole offensive staff is so impressive. Bevell has a good track record with a number of qb's.

I agree with the point that all of these good hires is a tremendous sign of the respect McDaniel garners.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,110
Reaction score
3,260
Location
NC
BenchFiedler said:
Another football brain added to the staff. He also won a superbowl as an offensive coordinator with Seattle.

Based on the coaches we now have on offense get ready for a new "ground-and-pound" attack identity.
Click to expand...
I hope so. That plus tough D that gets turnovers makes for a difficult team to beat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom