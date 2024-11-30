Dave Hyde On The Dolphins DNA

phinsforlife
Dec 4, 2022
3,482
6,301
48
san diego
And yet the team hasn't quit on McDanielMiami is 5-13 vs teams with a winning record. That ranks 20th since 2022 only 6 teams have a winning record vs winning teams. Eagles, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, Ravens, and Chiefs. Of those 6 teams the Chiefs, bills, 49ers, and Eagles are top 10 in the fewest points given up to teams with a winning record.
I say all that to say this. Chris Grier has no idea to wtf he is doing and should be fired ASAP and take Mike McDaniel with you. I like McDaniel but maybe that quirky personality just doesn't fit with guys who don't mind running full speed into other guys,
They seemed to quit on the field vs GB. Can you miss a record amount of tackles if you didn't quit?And yet the team hasn't quit on McDaniel
they thought the 3,500 pounds of arctic gear was going to make them feel all warm and snuggly like when coach tucks them in at night.They seemed to quit on the field vs GB. Can you miss a record amount of tackles if you didn't quit?
They will eventually...maybe it is the easy practice schedule, or the lack of accountability the players like. It can't be all the winning they do.And yet the team hasn't quit on McDaniel
Tua was in short-sleeves all night, along with Sieler and many other DL + OL players. I think the softest part of our team is the non-tackling DB's! Take all of them except Ramsey and cut them the day after another crappy season is over!they thought the 3,500 pounds of arctic gear was going to make them feel all warm and snuggly like when coach tucks them in at night.
Yes re the DBs.Tua was in short-sleeves all night, along with Sieler and many other DL + OL players. I think the softest part of our team is the non-tackling DB's! Take all of them except Ramsey and cut them the day after another crappy season is over!
Even there is no state income e tax, the tolls are even worse. It's stupid.Nice sun, nice nightlife/women, no state income tax, overpaid to play there, easy coach I mean they got it made all they have to do in return is suck at football.. seems a lot of them want that life more than a ring… it’s just a job man…
No, you don't even attempt to tackle if you quit. If you miss a record amount of tackles, you just plain suck. lolThey seemed to quit on the field vs GB. Can you miss a record amount of tackles if you didn't quit?
Sure, if your tackling is crappy. - LOLThey seemed to quit on the field vs GB. Can you miss a record amount of tackles if you didn't quit?
I couldn’t believe he passed the ball from the shotgun on 3rd AND 4th and 1. Achane runs it from the 9 to the 8, then gets stuffed on 2nd and goal and then McYips panics and has to sell out for the pass. Horrible.“They then couldn’t score from second-and-goal at the Green Bay 1-yard line to give a 27-11 game a flicker of hope.
That failed series wasn’t just about this game. It was about this era.”
^That’s the most accurate thing written about this team to date.
And, it’s the moment I walked into another room, away from the TV (cuz I’m too much of a b!tch to turn it off) towards anything bolted down or too heavy to launch.
First off, your best bet at a pass play is a play-action on that 2nd down when EVERYONE is expecting the run.
Then, you run the ball on 3rd when everyone is expecting the pass & RUN IT AGAIN ON 4TH TO PROVE A FOKING POINT.
Our genius is an idiot. Our hogs are all finesse. Our skill positions are skilled at making contracts. Our QB is Hall of Fame when facing a Heap of Trash.
Welcome to Miami. Bien Venidos a Miami.
I see that you’re coming around. Good for you!Miami is 5-13 vs teams with a winning record. That ranks 20th since 2022 only 6 teams have a winning record vs winning teams. Eagles, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, Ravens, and Chiefs. Of those 6 teams the Chiefs, bills, 49ers, and Eagles are top 10 in the fewest points given up to teams with a winning record.
I say all that to say this. Chris Grier has no idea to wtf he is doing and should be fired ASAP and take Mike McDaniel with you. I like McDaniel but maybe that quirky personality just doesn't fit with guys who don't mind running full speed into other guys,