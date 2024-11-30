 Dave Hyde On The Dolphins DNA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dave Hyde On The Dolphins DNA

Miami is 5-13 vs teams with a winning record. That ranks 20th since 2022 only 6 teams have a winning record vs winning teams. Eagles, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, Ravens, and Chiefs. Of those 6 teams the Chiefs, bills, 49ers, and Eagles are top 10 in the fewest points given up to teams with a winning record.

I say all that to say this. Chris Grier has no idea to wtf he is doing and should be fired ASAP and take Mike McDaniel with you. I like McDaniel but maybe that quirky personality just doesn't fit with guys who don't mind running full speed into other guys,
 
And yet the team hasn't quit on McDaniel
 
😂 they thought the 3,500 pounds of arctic gear was going to make them feel all warm and snuggly like when coach tucks them in at night.
Tua was in short-sleeves all night, along with Sieler and many other DL + OL players. I think the softest part of our team is the non-tackling DB's! Take all of them except Ramsey and cut them the day after another crappy season is over!
 
Yes re the DBs.

If I hear anyone justifying Kohou I will yack.

Hi is and always has been a special team’s guy (maybe) playing DB.

I thought Holland had potential… but it’s not coming together.
 
Nice sun, nice nightlife/women, no state income tax, overpaid to play there, easy coach I mean they got it made all they have to do in return is suck at football.. seems a lot of them want that life more than a ring… it’s just a job man…
 
Even there is no state income e tax, the tolls are even worse. It's stupid.
 
No, you don't even attempt to tackle if you quit. If you miss a record amount of tackles, you just plain suck. lol

Frankly, the Fins gave up 2 FGs in the 2nd half after being behind 24-3 at the half. So, yeah they didn't give up. Were they mentally weak after the muffed punt? Yeah. Basically were in shock in all phases of the game for the next 2 quarters. By the time they got their bearings in the 2nd half, it was way too late. And yes, that too is on the coach.
 
“They then couldn’t score from second-and-goal at the Green Bay 1-yard line to give a 27-11 game a flicker of hope.

That failed series wasn’t just about this game. It was about this era.”

^That’s the most accurate thing written about this team to date.

And, it’s the moment I walked into another room, away from the TV (cuz I’m too much of a b!tch to turn it off) towards anything bolted down or too heavy to launch.

First off, your best bet at a pass play is a play-action on that 2nd down when EVERYONE is expecting the run.

Then, you run the ball on 3rd when everyone is expecting the pass & RUN IT AGAIN ON 4TH TO PROVE A FOKING POINT.

Our genius is an idiot. Our hogs are all finesse. Our skill positions are skilled at making contracts. Our QB is Hall of Fame when facing a Heap of Trash.

Welcome to Miami. Bien Venidos a Miami.

1733028853467.gif
 
I couldn’t believe he passed the ball from the shotgun on 3rd AND 4th and 1. Achane runs it from the 9 to the 8, then gets stuffed on 2nd and goal and then McYips panics and has to sell out for the pass. Horrible.
 
I see that you’re coming around. Good for you!
 
