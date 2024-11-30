Dave Hyde On The Dolphins DNA

“They then couldn’t score from second-and-goal at the Green Bay 1-yard line to give a 27-11 game a flicker of hope.That failed series wasn’t just about this game. It was about this era.”^That’s the most accurate thing written about this team to date.And, it’s the moment I walked into another room, away from the TV (cuz I’m too much of a b!tch to turn it off) towards anything bolted down or too heavy to launch.First off, your best bet at a pass play is a play-action on that 2nd down when EVERYONE is expecting the run.Then, you run the ball on 3rd when everyone is expecting the pass & RUN IT AGAIN ON 4TH TO PROVE A FOKING POINT.Our genius is an idiot. Our hogs are all finesse. Our skill positions are skilled at making contracts. Our QB is Hall of Fame when facing a Heap of Trash.Welcome to Miami. Bien Venidos a Miami.