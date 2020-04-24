Day 2 (2nd & 3rd rds)

There are a ton of guys still on the board that would suit me fine.



I am looking for more OL, FS and RB but there are guys at other spots as well.Edge rusher is still something of a need and there is some good value in R2, guys like Gross-Matos/Baun and Epenesa that the early mocks had us taking in R1.



Still some good WR's too, like Shenault and Mims, but I would prefer they address more pressing needs.



They may not take the exact guy I want but I am confident that Day 2 is going to be good for the Fins.