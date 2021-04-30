 Day 2 Targets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Day 2 Targets

Burnt Reynolds

Burnt Reynolds

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,151
Reaction score
826
OT: Teven Jenkins, Jaylen Mayfield, Dillon Radunz
C: Dickerson, Creed, Quinn Meinerz
RB: Javonte Williams, Hubbard, Carter, Sermon
S: Holland, Moehrig, Cisco

I think it's gotta be 3/4 positions we target today with our 3 picks, assuming we don't make any moves.
 
