Day 6 Training Camp Tweets & PC's - PADS FINALLY!!!

Morning all. it's that day FINALLY. Pads on. From now on, we get to really get a snapshot of how our beloved team is looking. Tua is stringing together multiple practices and seems to be improving daily (Loco knocks on the wood bar). So, we're strapped in ready to provide you with another endless feast of training camp tweets. Please, as always, like the tweet posts and abide the 4 drink minimum.