DAY ONE CAMP REPORTS HERE!!!!

5,088 and change. That's how many hours it's been since the dolphins ended the season. 5,088 hours of mostly misery waiting for our beloved Dolphins to get back in action. Sure, we had some great distractions. Flores the terrible was fired and replaced with the delightful and offensive genius (we hope) McDaniel. Then came the FA moves. They weren'tcsplashes. They were triple Lindys off the third platform.

Our draft wasn't hyper eventful but we're hoping Tindall is here to eventually wreck the games of mobile QBs. We focused on the abysmal O Line bringing in the best FA on the market in Armstead and solidifying the middle with Williams. Then we broke the internet and traded for arguably the top WR in the league in the Cheetah and added the sneaky ninja Wilson. Finally we made RB a focus as it's MCD's strength and brought in the triumvirate of Edmonds, Mostert, and Sony Trinatron. There were lots of other moves but if you're on here reading this, you're well versed on them.

Right now, it's early. Only 7:17 am. But in Miami Lakes, some titans of the 2022 gridiron are waking up and gearing up. In a few hours the 2022/2023 Dolphins campaign will begin. It begins gently with training, diet and workout modifications and limitations and some light workouts. We'll cover it all here for you. From what I've read, the team should take the field about 10:25 each day that practice is happening.

The 2022/2023 Miami Dolphins season - season 56 begins now.




Let’s go!!! I got tickets to the Sunday night game vs Steelers last night. Anyone know how the club level seats are at hard rock? I’m In section 249

Praying for an injury free camp / preseason. Also free of arrests and violence scandals.

Call me pessimistic but in my 25 year experience, us fins fans don’t seem to be allowed nice things.
 
eightyone81 said:
Let’s go!!! I got tickets to the Sunday night game vs Steelers last night. Anyone know how the club level seats are at hard rock? I’m In section 249

Praying for an injury free camp / preseason. Also free of arrests and violence scandals.

Call me pessimistic but in my 25 year experience, us fins fans don’t seem to be allowed nice things.
Glass is half full for the next decade bud. Just gotta change your outlook. Don't worry. The pessimistic fans will get on board due to what they see on the field. This is the year everything changes for us.
 
Did Tua show up first? After the mini camp debacle where he had the audacity to show up 2nd but hold the door for waddle making him third in the building showing awful leadership ability, I’m praying he’s stepped up. Need reports asap on this.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Did Tua show up first? After the mini camp debacle where he had the audacity to show up 2nd but hold the door for waddle making him third in the building showing awful leadership ability, I’m praying he’s stepped up. Need reports asap on this.
Yep. The entire season is predicated on what parking spot he got and when he met with his trainer. That's it. Might as well end the season now. Only yesterday's arrival mattered LOL.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Damn this is sad to see, chemistry looking lackluster. On one throw Hill had to turn 2 degrees to his left to make the catch. Not good, not good at all. Have a ton of work to do it looks like.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Damn this is sad to see, chemistry looking lackluster. On one throw Hill had to turn 2 degrees to his left to make the catch. Not good, not good at all. Have a ton of work to do it looks like.
Yes. Catching Tua's passes must require absolutely zero adjustment. He needs to throw every pass like he is in control of the receiver's brain.
 
