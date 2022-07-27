DAY ONE CAMP REPORTS HERE!!!!

5,088 and change. That's how many hours it's been since the dolphins ended the season. 5,088 hours of mostly misery waiting for our beloved Dolphins to get back in action. Sure, we had some great distractions. Flores the terrible was fired and replaced with the delightful and offensive genius (we hope) McDaniel. Then came the FA moves. They weren'tcsplashes. They were triple Lindys off the third platform.Our draft wasn't hyper eventful but we're hoping Tindall is here to eventually wreck the games of mobile QBs. We focused on the abysmal O Line bringing in the best FA on the market in Armstead and solidifying the middle with Williams. Then we broke the internet and traded for arguably the top WR in the league in the Cheetah and added the sneaky ninja Wilson. Finally we made RB a focus as it's MCD's strength and brought in the triumvirate of Edmonds, Mostert, and Sony Trinatron. There were lots of other moves but if you're on here reading this, you're well versed on them.Right now, it's early. Only 7:17 am. But in Miami Lakes, some titans of the 2022 gridiron are waking up and gearing up. In a few hours the 2022/2023 Dolphins campaign will begin. It begins gently with training, diet and workout modifications and limitations and some light workouts. We'll cover it all here for you. From what I've read, the team should take the field about 10:25 each day that practice is happening.The 2022/2023 Miami Dolphins season - season 56 begins now.