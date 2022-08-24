 Day One Joint Practices With South Jersey Swill Pigeons HERE!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Day One Joint Practices With South Jersey Swill Pigeons HERE!!!

green man happy dance GIF


The South Jersey Swill Pigeons have landed at the local RV park and will be joining us for joint practices today and tomorrow. Nothing gets the cheese steak sweating out of your pores more than 95 degrees with 95% humidity and big hits. We'll be knocking some snot bubbles out of them and hopefully, we don't snap their WR Adams, who is flesh over a science class skeleton. The Philly media is attempting to paint their WR room and DL akin to ours. By the time they get airlifted out of here on Saturday night on stretchers, I think they'll have found that the Dolphins roster is one of the best in the NFL.

It's an open practice, so if you are one of the lucky ones playing hookey, please share what you see! Three days until the final PS game and 7 days until we trim it down to 53.

"— Tua's three long completions went to fullback Alec Ingold for about 25 yards, to Tyreek Hill for about 45 yards after Hill got behind rookie free agent Kader Kohou in one-on-one coverage, and to Mike Gesicki for about 60 yards after Gesicki quickly got behind the defense. The one long completion to Ingold came on the first play when Phillips got around the edge and near Tua, and it also was difficult to determine whether Ingold stayed in bounds after making the catch (but we counted it as a 25-yard completion). Because we ruled a Tua incompletion as a sack, he wound up with a perfect passing day, going 6-for-6 for 141 yards with two touchdowns and no picks, good for a passer rating of 158.3 — the maximum attainable."
 
