Day One Joint Practices With South Jersey Swill Pigeons HERE!!!

"— Tua's three long completions went to fullback Alec Ingold for about 25 yards, to Tyreek Hill for about 45 yards after Hill got behind rookie free agent Kader Kohou in one-on-one coverage, and to Mike Gesicki for about 60 yards after Gesicki quickly got behind the defense. The one long completion to Ingold came on the first play when Phillips got around the edge and near Tua, and it also was difficult to determine whether Ingold stayed in bounds after making the catch (but we counted it as a 25-yard completion). Because we ruled a Tua incompletion as a sack, he wound up with a perfect passing day, going 6-for-6 for 141 yards with two touchdowns and no picks, good for a passer rating of 158.3 — the maximum attainable."