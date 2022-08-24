Day One Joint Practices With South Jersey Swill Pigeons HERE!!!

Fin-Loco
The South Jersey Swill Pigeons have landed at the local RV park and will be joining us for joint practices today and tomorrow. Nothing gets the cheese steak sweating out of your pores more than 95 degrees with 95% humidity and big hits. We'll be knocking some snot bubbles out of them and hopefully, we don't snap their WR Adams, who is flesh over a science class skeleton. The Philly media is attempting to paint their WR room and DL akin to ours. By the time they get airlifted out of here on Saturday night on stretchers, I think they'll have found that the Dolphins roster is one of the best in the NFL.
It's an open practice, so if you are one of the lucky ones playing hookey, please share what you see! Three days until the final PS game and 7 days until we trim it down to 53.