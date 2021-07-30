Day Three Training Camp Tweets HERE!

Fin-Loco
Getting to it here in a bit. As always, please like the tweet posts we provide. Do we get Fuller back? Is X pulling a fast one acting injured? Might we see improvement from the Swarovski Brothers DP and PW? Will Tua ball out again? Can Jaelan Philips make a good breakfast burrito? All these answers and many many more will be here for your joyous perusal.