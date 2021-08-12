 Day Two Joint Practice Dolphins-Honey Guzzlers Tweets HERE! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Day Two Joint Practice Dolphins-Honey Guzzlers Tweets HERE!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

it's day two in the Windy Murderville. Yesterday's tweets went off the rails once they had to go inside due to lighting. At that point, the Honey Guzzler's Super Secret Police Force of cigar smoking high cholesterol George Went stunt doubles then took our beloved Travis Wingfield, rolled him in an area rug from Ditka's apartment and hauled him off in a Paul's Plumbing and Mobile Apendectomies van for live tweeting. Many unnamed FinHeaven members were instantly mobilized to come to his aide. After a few firefights, we had secured the package and got him on an IV and of course some Lou Malnatti's pizza with a side of Iron City Beer. Travis is back in there today. The man is fearless. However, if you see the phrase "doing the electric slide in the pool" at any point, danger is close for him. Please scour all of the tweets today for that code word. @fishfanmiami has committed to giving his secret mustache waxing procedure to the first 5 members who find it (he'll also get you an autograph from Robin Masters AND Icepick).

Let's get to it. Maintain your cover identity unless you are LOCO!

Jersey Shore GIF by Jersey Shore Family Vacation
 
BSQ

BSQ

Any post that mentions Lou Malnatti's pizza deserves and A plus! George Went stunt doubles!! I always wondered where George went! Hunter S. Loco lives!!
 
dahlmarino

dahlmarino

Any post that mentions Lou Malnatti's pizza deserves and A plus! George Went stunt doubles!! I always wondered where George went! Hunter S. Loco lives!!
You mean you wonder where George Went went? 😁
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

I am still a little confused as to why a team wouldn't allow tweets from practice. Social media is where it's at today. If you want to build excitement and get the fans behind the team; you have to communicate with them when things are going down.
Mark Wahlberg Reaction GIF by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
 
