Day Two Joint Practice Dolphins-Honey Guzzlers Tweets HERE!

it's day two in the Windy Murderville. Yesterday's tweets went off the rails once they had to go inside due to lighting. At that point, the Honey Guzzler's Super Secret Police Force of cigar smoking high cholesterol George Went stunt doubles then took our beloved Travis Wingfield, rolled him in an area rug from Ditka's apartment and hauled him off in a Paul's Plumbing and Mobile Apendectomies van for live tweeting. Many unnamed FinHeaven members were instantly mobilized to come to his aide. After a few firefights, we had secured the package and got him on an IV and of course some Lou Malnatti's pizza with a side of Iron City Beer. Travis is back in there today. The man is fearless. However, if you see the phrase "doing the electric slide in the pool" at any point, danger is close for him. Please scour all of the tweets today for that code word. @fishfanmiami has committed to giving his secret mustache waxing procedure to the first 5 members who find it (he'll also get you an autograph from Robin Masters AND Icepick).
Let's get to it. Maintain your cover identity unless you are LOCO!
