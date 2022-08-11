 Day Two Of TB/Phins Practice Tweets HERE! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Day Two Of TB/Phins Practice Tweets HERE!

Drunk On One GIF


Well, the locals must have taken a day off from spraying pixie dust on the tilt-a-whirl because yesterday at Carny Town Butt Pirate HQ, it was jammed! The mighty Phins took it to the pirates on all fronts. It got chippy and we even had Fournette (the running carny) try to attack our own mischievous Wilkins. We found out that McD had brought the Phins to Carny Town on Monday so they could really spend some time on the road together.

Avocado Carny AKA Brady seemed particularly off his game yesterday (unless he was throwing to someone covered by Iggy). With the exception of Iggy, you could see that the Phins brought the heat. It was delightful knowing that we once again, as we have for over 20 years, irritated him. To many of us, there is no sight prettier than watching a player in a Dolphins uniform vex Tom Terrific. It is a wondrous thing only on par with the first cold beer on a hot day, a perfect slow-roasted then crisped pork carnitas taco, Hendrix playing the star-spangled banner on electric guitar, or Kate Beckinsale's erect nipples. It is a glimpse/taste/sound of sheer perfection.

One particular delight from yesterday's smackdown in Carny Town was that the OL didn't get pushed around. I feel the metaphor of iron sharpens iron is being overused lately though yesterday was a true example of it.

The lone negative yesterday that stood out was Iggy. Surtain and his team including Madison, need to keep working on this guy. He's not there yet. he seems to be demonstrating that he does have the physical talent but the instincts are lacking. Unknown whether he can ever get there or not.

Join us for the fun, the news, and the laughs. Practice starts at the 10 am hour.

bbc cuba GIF by Top Gear
 
Thanks for everything you do for us Dolphins fans, much appreciated 💪
 
