 Dead last in running game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dead last in running game

Durango2020

Durango2020

Dec 15, 2020
USA
We are the bottom team when it comes to running.
The opposition with that knowledge can play their defense where it creates less separation for our receivers.
This bogs down our offense and hence why we are averaging 17 pts/g

I think this is amongst many other things has hamstrung our offense this year.
I know I'm beating a dead horse but they have to address this next season, whether it's the current regime or a new one.
 
Delsolar16

Delsolar16

Dec 18, 2009
Miami, FL
Do you mean running yards per game or running yards per run? I thought we were middle-ish of the pack with YPC but we just rarely run the ball which is why our yards per game is abysmal.

Edit: 29th in YPC as a team :(
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Aug 24, 2010
Throw that in with the amount of qb pressures as well as how many pressures that are allowed with only a four man rush, and that is the main reasons our offense is a joke. Freaking clown show at its finest.
 
G

gofins60

Sep 26, 2011
Allentown, PA
This just goes to show how incompetent this entire regime is. When hired, Flores said that he wanted a STRONG running game. The o-linemen that Grier drafted were described as being "maulers"... so far, so good. But, Grier neglected to get a true #1 RB in the draft or Free Agency. Not saying that he needed to use a 1st round pick on a RB (although he had multiple 1st round picks and could have used a late one), but he could have found a decent RB in the middle rounds somewhere. Instead, they stuck with Gaskin as their #1. Occasionally Myles will have an really impressive run, but he isn't "the guy". And, those "maulers" turned out to be below-average at run-blocking (and 10 times worse at pass-blocking!). Then, to make matters worse, whenever the running game is somewhat successful whoever is calling the plays decides to stop running the ball.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
danstilldaman said:
Throw that in with the amount of qb pressures as well as how many pressures that are allowed with only a four man rush, and that is the main reasons our offense is a joke. Freaking clown show at its finest.
XACTLY! Ignore the run game. Get pressure with 4, 7 in coverage, 2 deep, and people don't understand the inability to throw deep or beyond the sticks.
As always, I blame most of this on coaching - in this case the OC (yes, that's singular). Run plays are highly predictable. When the run works, MIA may run 4-5 times in a quarter, then back to the pass. I don't know if the OLmen can't pull or Godsey doesn't know he's allowed to run outside.
Note to Godsey; when running up the middle, have a TE/receiver chip the collapsing DE.
 
N

NMB Fin

May 9, 2014
Miami
We punted on drafting an RB early every year under this regime. This result shouldn’t be suprising. This is not all on the line. Every game there are holes open that our RBs don’t see and certainly don’t hit
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Mar 12, 2003
Land of Loco!
Dolph N.Fan said:
Is anyone actually comfortable on any running play? It's literally a wasted down to run the ball.
Exactly. Perfect example is first play of Bills game #2. No effort no blocking no passion. Bang!!!!!!! Straight into 2nd down with no gain.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Aug 24, 2010
fansinceGWilson said:
XACTLY! Ignore the run game. Get pressure with 4, 7 in coverage, 2 deep, and people don't understand the inability to throw deep or beyond the sticks.
As always, I blame most of this on coaching - in this case the OC (yes, that's singular). Run plays are highly predictable. When the run works, MIA may run 4-5 times in a quarter, then back to the pass. I don't know if the OLmen can't pull or Godsey doesn't know he's allowed to run outside.
Note to Godsey; when running up the middle, have a TE/receiver chip the collapsing DE.
I blame the lack of run game on Studesville, I was arguing this last week on here. A few were trying to point out he was a good coach. He may be a good position coach, but he was run game coordinator two years prior to his promotion. He absolutely is the driving force behind our run scheme and Godfrey is essentially our passing game Coordinator. And they both are way over their heads and suck balls at those given positions
 
Mach2

Mach2

Jun 10, 2018
Boynton Bch, Fl
NMB Fin said:
We punted on drafting an RB early every year under this regime. This result shouldn’t be suprising. This is not all on the line. Every game there are holes open that our RBs don’t see and certainly don’t hit
It's 90% on the line. More specifically, the Oline coach.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Jan 29, 2008
out in the Ding Weeds
There is good news about this!!!!!!!! There is no way without expansion teams that Miami can be worse. Miami is final the best at something by being the worst!
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
danstilldaman said:
I blame the lack of run game on Studesville, I was arguing this last week on here. A few were trying to point out he was a good coach. He may be a good position coach, but he was run game coordinator two years prior to his promotion. He absolutely is the driving force behind our run scheme and Godfrey is essentially our passing game Coordinator. And they both are way over their heads and suck balls at those given positions
Don't disagree. I like neither. But only one of them calls plays and fails at making adjustments. Can anyone name 3 assts on the O (OC/coordinators/assts) worth keeping?
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
Columbus, OH
NMB Fin said:
We punted on drafting an RB early every year under this regime. This result shouldn’t be suprising. This is not all on the line. Every game there are holes open that our RBs don’t see and certainly don’t hit
Yet every draft people say : "RBs are a dime a dozen, they can be found off the street" lol
 
