Dead last in running game

Durango2020
We are the bottom team when it comes to running.
The opposition with that knowledge can play their defense where it creates less separation for our receivers.
This bogs down our offense and hence why we are averaging 17 pts/g
I think this is amongst many other things has hamstrung our offense this year.
I know I'm beating a dead horse but they have to address this next season, whether it's the current regime or a new one.
