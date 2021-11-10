Dead last in running game

This just goes to show how incompetent this entire regime is. When hired, Flores said that he wanted a STRONG running game. The o-linemen that Grier drafted were described as being "maulers"... so far, so good. But, Grier neglected to get a true #1 RB in the draft or Free Agency. Not saying that he needed to use a 1st round pick on a RB (although he had multiple 1st round picks and could have used a late one), but he could have found a decent RB in the middle rounds somewhere. Instead, they stuck with Gaskin as their #1. Occasionally Myles will have an really impressive run, but he isn't "the guy". And, those "maulers" turned out to be below-average at run-blocking (and 10 times worse at pass-blocking!). Then, to make matters worse, whenever the running game is somewhat successful whoever is calling the plays decides to stop running the ball.