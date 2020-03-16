DeAndre Hopkins traded

That HC in Houston needs to be fired...

You trade D.Hopkins for Arizona's David Johnson plus a 2nd and a 4th?

WTF? Dolphins Houston pick may end up being a Top 13...

Stunner: Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals

In a surprising move, DeAndre Hopkins is headed to Arizona. The Cardinals are receiving the star wideout in a deal with the Houston Texans for RB David Johnson, Ian Rapoport reported.
Astonishing.

And bad for us, as WR was one of the positions Arizona may have considered instead of OL at #8.
 
This should put an end to the Trade Up for Tua conversations. If he's not there when we pick at #5, pass on a QB in this year's draft because Houston's picks are going to be high enough, when packaged with ours, to go all the way to #1 for Trevor Lawrence.
 
