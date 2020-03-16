DeAndre Hopkins traded

ANUFan
Taylor Club
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2010
- Messages
- 14,499
- Reaction score
- 9,006
That HC in Houston needs to be fired...
You trade D.Hopkins for Arizona's David Johnson plus a 2nd and a 4th?
WTF? Dolphins Houston pick may end up being a Top 13...
You trade D.Hopkins for Arizona's David Johnson plus a 2nd and a 4th?
WTF? Dolphins Houston pick may end up being a Top 13...
Stunner: Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals
In a surprising move, DeAndre Hopkins is headed to Arizona. The Cardinals are receiving the star wideout in a deal with the Houston Texans for RB David Johnson, Ian Rapoport reported.
www.nfl.com