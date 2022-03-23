Dear Brian Flores,

You should be kicking yourself right now! All you had to do was support your QB, be positive, and let this off-season unfold. You didn't even have to purposely lose any games to get where the Dolphins are right now. Locked and loaded!- A championship defense- Tons of talent on the offensive side now- 2 1st round picks next year just in case Tua floundersNot that Flo would know what to do with this offense.