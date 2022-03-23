 Dear Brian Flores, | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dear Brian Flores,

You should be kicking yourself right now! All you had to do was support your QB, be positive, and let this off-season unfold. You didn't even have to purposely lose any games to get where the Dolphins are right now. Locked and loaded!

- A championship defense
- Tons of talent on the offensive side now
- 2 1st round picks next year just in case Tua flounders

Not that Flo would know what to do with this offense. 😂
 
Line up in the wishbone?
 
All that idiot had to do is just stay on one accord with his Owner and GM, and he’d still be the coach. He instead let his ego get the best of him. Tough shit.
 
