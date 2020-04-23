Dear Chris Grier


Well done. I lost all faith, I thought you bottled it. I was wrong, you were right.

You have officially gone well down the path towards building trust.

You bet on greatness and it feels amazing

Regards,

Your biggest Critic - UK_dolfan
 
I too questioned Grier as the teams GM but I give him all the credit in the world for refusing to trade up while getting the player the majority of the fans wanted and obviously the player the Dolphins wanted.

Now all Grier has to do is use the rest of the draft to build a team around Tua.
 
Yeah I even submit that the calls to Cincy were staged by us, as were the attempts to trade w Detroit. Well played.
 
Thank You Mr Grier! Now keep it up with the awesome picks sir ( last time I checked we still have a couple of 1st round picks ).
 
