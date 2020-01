There's no particular right way do develop a QB. The QB himself will declare which way is the right way. Some guys can come right in and start from day one. Some guys take a little time. I mostly believe if the guy is any good, even if he is thrown into the fire right away, he will figure it out. I doubt that if Patrick Mahomes would have started his rookie year that he still wouldn't be the great player he is now just because he may of had some rough times as a rookie.