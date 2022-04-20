Deebo requests trade

I don't think, Miami can trade for another WR and pay another $100m plus contract. Unless they unload a contract in return, as part of a trade for Deebo.



But ya never know what Grier is think when it comes to making trades.



It's possible Miami holds on to all of their 2023 draft capital?



I think there is a real chance San Francisco doesn't play as well as they did in 2021 and finishes in the top 5-10 picks of the 2023 draft. Just my opinion. They've lost some key rotational personnel and key asst coaches, which could hinder them from winning consistently in 2022.



If San Francisco does finish with a losing record and picks in the top 5 -10, I think Grier trades that pick for a bounty, once again.



My dream draft pick for Miami is RB Bijan Robinson. But he'll be a top pick, next year. San Francisco hold the key IMHO. If they lose and Miami get a real decent draft pick outta them. Robinson would look Absolutely Fantastic in a Dolphins Uniform. Just saying!!