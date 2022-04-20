 Deebo requests trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Deebo requests trade

B

bostondolphin

There’s only one ball. I would think this might cause more trouble than it’d be worth.

And that’s taking aside it’d likely cost us the chance to use next years draft as our QB insurance plan.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I don't think, Miami can trade for another WR and pay another $100m plus contract. Unless they unload a contract in return, as part of a trade for Deebo.

But ya never know what Grier is think when it comes to making trades.

It's possible Miami holds on to all of their 2023 draft capital?

I think there is a real chance San Francisco doesn't play as well as they did in 2021 and finishes in the top 5-10 picks of the 2023 draft. Just my opinion. They've lost some key rotational personnel and key asst coaches, which could hinder them from winning consistently in 2022.

If San Francisco does finish with a losing record and picks in the top 5 -10, I think Grier trades that pick for a bounty, once again.

My dream draft pick for Miami is RB Bijan Robinson. But he'll be a top pick, next year. San Francisco hold the key IMHO. If they lose and Miami get a real decent draft pick outta them. Robinson would look Absolutely Fantastic in a Dolphins Uniform. Just saying!!
 
foozool13

foozool13

Don't see it after we got and PAID Hill and Wilson. Doesn't make sense and we still need more Oline, RB, and LB help.
 
C

CSONKA1966

Deebo had a monster yr last yr. however, he was just good in previous yrs. I think a lot of Deebos success was because of our coach putting him in the right situations at a time in the season when defenses were not able to catch up. Teams having an offseason to study how to slow him down I could really see him regress a bit
 
Phins28

Phins28

No need to trade him; we have the great value version in bowden
 
traptses

traptses

Where’s that guy who claimed he had sources that said “if you think Miami is loading up for the 2023 draft, you’re in for a surprise.”

I have questions
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

I just don't see how we could pull it off... but oh my lord I hope somehow we do.
 
