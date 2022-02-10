 Deebo Samuel on our new coach..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Deebo Samuel on our new coach.....

'One of the best coaches I've ever been around'

CBS Sports Article

Again, these references from those who have been coached by McDaniel are really squashing the concerns I had about hiring yet another "young prodigy". We knew about the x and o capability, but more and more I'm getting the impression our new HC is an excellent leader of men as well. Only thing I still have reservations about are in game management. Clock, challenges, adjustments, etc.... But something tells me he can excel there as well, hearing him discuss the use of analytics needing to be combined with context and various other factors that vary game to game, quarter to quarter, or drive to drive even.
 
Even as intelligent as he is, as a first time head coach he will likely have to get used to managing a game as the head coach. So I expect him to make some errors concerning clock management, challenges and a few more of the things a first time head coach has to adjust to.

I think he will quickly learn to be a game manager and I expect him to become more efficient in these areas as the season goes along next year.
 
@1972forever I'm hoping he uses his assistants wisely, and at least initially takes their leads on those quick decision items - of course can override if confident of an opposing view point. I'll worry if all his assistants end up being young bucks, but he is surely smart enough to surround himself with wisdom and intelligence.
 
