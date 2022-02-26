 Deep Draft for Running Backs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Deep Draft for Running Backs?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Ive done some light research about the RBs in this draft and either im reading stuff written by morons or this draft looks very deep at RB; like 8 or 9 deep from what I've read.

Thing is I don't watch any CFB what so ever and am just starting to do the research.

So my question is for the draft gurus on the board... is this draft deep at RB? And how would you guys rank them or who should I really have my eye on.
 
Danny

Danny

One way for you to learn more about the RB's is for you to check out the draft forum. Lots of good posters that really know a lot about the draft and players in it.
 
