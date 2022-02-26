Deep Draft for Running Backs?

Ive done some light research about the RBs in this draft and either im reading stuff written by morons or this draft looks very deep at RB; like 8 or 9 deep from what I've read.



Thing is I don't watch any CFB what so ever and am just starting to do the research.



So my question is for the draft gurus on the board... is this draft deep at RB? And how would you guys rank them or who should I really have my eye on.