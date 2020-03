The Moves of Van Noy and Lawson I believe where made so Miami can make teams one dimensional by totally taking away the Run which is something the Patriots have always been successful with. Then when teams can’t run they are forced to go to the short passing game which is where Byron Jones and X can play in your face style of D.. Aggressive Versatile Defense is Flores Style.. These guys fit Perfect. Money aside I think we got a lot better so far.