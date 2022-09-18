Defense Was Terrible but....

....I will gave some credit to the defense and to Boyer. They completely got crushed for 3+ quarters but after the game went to 35-14 they only allowed 3 points the rest of the game, and Boyer was able to bring some looks to bear that got Lamar out of rhythm. We know in today's NFL it's a passing league, and how many times do you see a team that's way down have a little surge, only for that momentum to be completely shifted back again as the lead gets extended again. And this against a team that is just perfectly built to play with a lead - just one guy gets out of position and the QB can gash you for a big play. Guys held contain, tackled well, made them fight for yards, and Boyer for once kept them off balance. It wasn't a full game effort or anything, but its inspiring to see them play hard, and see how much chance the Ravens had to take back or end the game, and we just didn't let them do it.



After over 20 seasons as a diehard fan, seeing many seasons where we just missed the playoffs and only 2 where we made it, I've learned that most teams are gonna have a few games that aren't really in contention one way or another, but the good teams in this league are the ones that can take a couple games a year where they got outplayed or shouldn't have won and still made it happen. While the mediocre teams like the Philbin-coached teams are the ones that have a fair number of games a year that they definitely should have won but they let their opponent take it away. Today, we won a game where based on three quarters of football we shouldn't have. Defense deserves credit for grinding it out and not giving up.