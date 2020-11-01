Would have been a complete romp. Can’t wait till we have some sort of running game. That game would have been over at the halfCan you imagine if the offesne actually did their parts and allowed the D to rest?
They were gassed going into the 4th quarter. This win is completely on them and special teams.
And the linemen all doing an excellent job of getting their hands up and tipping balls.Jones, Howard and Rowe are the keys, they allow the pressures we run. Goff is god awful under pressure.
Ogbah becoming a beast as well. Like the Van Ginkler too and Roberts is starting to show us why they chose him over Raekwon. 2 of those run stops today, my word.
Good point, we do excel at that, love seeing it.And the linemen all doing an excellent job of getting their hands up and tipping balls.
The D has it in them to slow him down. They held Wilson to 5 yards on 4 rushes and only 2 TDs. That's his worst game all year.If you're QB can't run, our D will suffocate you.
Next week at AZ will be true test against Kyler...