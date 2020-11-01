Defense

I thought today's defense was superb. The 49ers game was, I thought, a one-off. Today's performance was extremely impressive. I don't expect this every week because that never happens, but it's nice to see that the defense is stepping up big time on a consistent basis.
 
ANUFan said:
Can you imagine if the offesne actually did their parts and allowed the D to rest?
They were gassed going into the 4th quarter. This win is completely on them and special teams.
Would have been a complete romp. Can’t wait till we have some sort of running game. That game would have been over at the half
 
DolfanISS said:
Jones, Howard and Rowe are the keys, they allow the pressures we run. Goff is god awful under pressure.

Ogbah becoming a beast as well. Like the Van Ginkler too and Roberts is starting to show us why they chose him over Raekwon. 2 of those run stops today, my word.
And the linemen all doing an excellent job of getting their hands up and tipping balls.
 
The 2nd quarter defensive performance was probably the best defense I've seen in Miami since JT and Zach were playing. Outstanding!!!

They need to get another DT or NT to help stop the run. And another edge setter. Those are the final pieces on defense imo.
 
Pandarilla said:
If you're QB can't run, our D will suffocate you.

Next week at AZ will be true test against Kyler...
The D has it in them to slow him down. They held Wilson to 5 yards on 4 rushes and only 2 TDs. That's his worst game all year.
 
