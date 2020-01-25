Dolphins need a lot of influx of talent on defensive line, especially at edge, but they also need influx at RDE and LDE.

Below are the players of value in this draft the Dolphins should focus on, because imo they need 3-4 edge players and 3-4 DEs.



The rules for now, before the combine and the athletic testing, are as follows:

We are looking for 6-3 to 6-4, 250ish edge rushers, or in depth-terminology SLB and WLB, and we are looking for 6-4, 300 DEs.



To do that, we will move John Jenkins, Christian Wilkins, and Davon Godchaux on the roster, but at NT, not DE.

That leaves at DE: Jonathan Ledbetter and Zach Sieler, which means the Dolphins need 3-4 DE.

Also, at edge, the rules leave Charles Harris, Van Ginkel, and Trent Harris on the roster, which also means the Dolphins 3-4 edge players.



DE:

Below are the defensive ends that meet the rules, and it shows that the value in the draft at DE position is in later rounds to UDFA



Eli Hanback, 6-4, 300

Tyler Clark, 6-4, 300

MIke Panasiuk, 6-4, 300

Raequan Williams 6-4, 304

Ross Blacklock 6-4, 305



And some others who do not match closely but could be of interest after film watching and combine:



Josiah Coatney 6-4, 309

Robert Windsor 6-4, 287

Justin Madubuike 6-3, 304

McTelvin Agim 6-3, 307

Ray Lima 6-3, 305

Brandon Hayes 6-3, 293

Kyree Campbell 6-3, 304

David Moa, 6-3, 296

Jay Tufele 6-3, 305



The value at DE is on day 3 and UDFA. The Dolphins imo need to revamp the DLine and need 3-4 of these players.





EDGE

Below are the edge players of interest in this draft:



K'lavon Chaisson 6-4, 250

Jonathan Garvin 6-4, 250

Kenny Wilekes 6-4, 252

Julian Okwara 6-4, 248

Darrell Taylor 6-4, 259

Jabari Zuniga 6-3, 253

Bradlee Anae 6-3, 257

Kendall Coleman 6-3, 253



Value appears to be on day 2, it may drop to day 3. Obviously the Dolphins need edge influx,, and should come out of day 2 with 2 or 3 of these.



I will revisit after combine when measurables are better and testing is done.