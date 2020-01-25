LargoFin
Second String
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2018
- Messages
- 1,436
- Reaction score
- 593
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Largo, Florida
Dolphins need a lot of influx of talent on defensive line, especially at edge, but they also need influx at RDE and LDE.
Below are the players of value in this draft the Dolphins should focus on, because imo they need 3-4 edge players and 3-4 DEs.
The rules for now, before the combine and the athletic testing, are as follows:
We are looking for 6-3 to 6-4, 250ish edge rushers, or in depth-terminology SLB and WLB, and we are looking for 6-4, 300 DEs.
To do that, we will move John Jenkins, Christian Wilkins, and Davon Godchaux on the roster, but at NT, not DE.
That leaves at DE: Jonathan Ledbetter and Zach Sieler, which means the Dolphins need 3-4 DE.
Also, at edge, the rules leave Charles Harris, Van Ginkel, and Trent Harris on the roster, which also means the Dolphins 3-4 edge players.
DE:
Below are the defensive ends that meet the rules, and it shows that the value in the draft at DE position is in later rounds to UDFA
Eli Hanback, 6-4, 300
Tyler Clark, 6-4, 300
MIke Panasiuk, 6-4, 300
Raequan Williams 6-4, 304
Ross Blacklock 6-4, 305
And some others who do not match closely but could be of interest after film watching and combine:
Josiah Coatney 6-4, 309
Robert Windsor 6-4, 287
Justin Madubuike 6-3, 304
McTelvin Agim 6-3, 307
Ray Lima 6-3, 305
Brandon Hayes 6-3, 293
Kyree Campbell 6-3, 304
David Moa, 6-3, 296
Jay Tufele 6-3, 305
The value at DE is on day 3 and UDFA. The Dolphins imo need to revamp the DLine and need 3-4 of these players.
EDGE
Below are the edge players of interest in this draft:
K'lavon Chaisson 6-4, 250
Jonathan Garvin 6-4, 250
Kenny Wilekes 6-4, 252
Julian Okwara 6-4, 248
Darrell Taylor 6-4, 259
Jabari Zuniga 6-3, 253
Bradlee Anae 6-3, 257
Kendall Coleman 6-3, 253
Value appears to be on day 2, it may drop to day 3. Obviously the Dolphins need edge influx,, and should come out of day 2 with 2 or 3 of these.
I will revisit after combine when measurables are better and testing is done.
Below are the players of value in this draft the Dolphins should focus on, because imo they need 3-4 edge players and 3-4 DEs.
The rules for now, before the combine and the athletic testing, are as follows:
We are looking for 6-3 to 6-4, 250ish edge rushers, or in depth-terminology SLB and WLB, and we are looking for 6-4, 300 DEs.
To do that, we will move John Jenkins, Christian Wilkins, and Davon Godchaux on the roster, but at NT, not DE.
That leaves at DE: Jonathan Ledbetter and Zach Sieler, which means the Dolphins need 3-4 DE.
Also, at edge, the rules leave Charles Harris, Van Ginkel, and Trent Harris on the roster, which also means the Dolphins 3-4 edge players.
DE:
Below are the defensive ends that meet the rules, and it shows that the value in the draft at DE position is in later rounds to UDFA
Eli Hanback, 6-4, 300
Tyler Clark, 6-4, 300
MIke Panasiuk, 6-4, 300
Raequan Williams 6-4, 304
Ross Blacklock 6-4, 305
And some others who do not match closely but could be of interest after film watching and combine:
Josiah Coatney 6-4, 309
Robert Windsor 6-4, 287
Justin Madubuike 6-3, 304
McTelvin Agim 6-3, 307
Ray Lima 6-3, 305
Brandon Hayes 6-3, 293
Kyree Campbell 6-3, 304
David Moa, 6-3, 296
Jay Tufele 6-3, 305
The value at DE is on day 3 and UDFA. The Dolphins imo need to revamp the DLine and need 3-4 of these players.
EDGE
Below are the edge players of interest in this draft:
K'lavon Chaisson 6-4, 250
Jonathan Garvin 6-4, 250
Kenny Wilekes 6-4, 252
Julian Okwara 6-4, 248
Darrell Taylor 6-4, 259
Jabari Zuniga 6-3, 253
Bradlee Anae 6-3, 257
Kendall Coleman 6-3, 253
Value appears to be on day 2, it may drop to day 3. Obviously the Dolphins need edge influx,, and should come out of day 2 with 2 or 3 of these.
I will revisit after combine when measurables are better and testing is done.