Defensive masterpiece last night

It could be Flores was Finally comfortable with the rookies, to run such a complicated and fun defense. If you go back to year one in 2019, Miami hit it stride after week 7 with an 0-7 record. In year two, Miami began the season 0-2 with seemingly no answers. They once again hit their stride about mid season. Here we are in year 3, and over the last three weeks the defense has performed above expectations. I'm guessing Flores runs such a complicated scheme, it takes months to master, especially if your a rookie. Phillips and Holland have stepped up their play in recent weeks and coincidently so has the overall play of the defense. This is what I think all of us fans were expecting out of the gate. The Baltimore game may just be the spring board into bigger and better things the rest of the season.