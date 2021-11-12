Defensive masterpiece last night

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
- Joined
Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 11,471
- Reaction score
- 12,159
- Location
West Palm Beach
I think that secondary if kept complete will wreak havoc for a long time. X, Jones x 2, Rowe, and Holland can be the best in the league. Phillips is a beast in his own right and is coming to his own, took some time, but he’s starting to look the part like the new age JT. Line is solid with Raekwon and Ogbah, just need some linebackers to compliment Baker, Biegel, and Van Ginkle and I think this defense can be top 2 in the league.
Even though it was a low scoring game at first, it was the most excited I’ve been watching this team all season. Let’s all hope it continues.
