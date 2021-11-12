 Defensive masterpiece last night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Defensive masterpiece last night

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

I think that secondary if kept complete will wreak havoc for a long time. X, Jones x 2, Rowe, and Holland can be the best in the league. Phillips is a beast in his own right and is coming to his own, took some time, but he’s starting to look the part like the new age JT. Line is solid with Raekwon and Ogbah, just need some linebackers to compliment Baker, Biegel, and Van Ginkle and I think this defense can be top 2 in the league.
Even though it was a low scoring game at first, it was the most excited I’ve been watching this team all season. Let’s all hope it continues.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

NoblePhin said:
I just wonder where has this been all year? That blitz package could have done wonders against Allen and pretty much any QB
I think that’s when the aggressiveness started as witnessed in the first half of that Bills game, it felt like the same game plan they just executed it better this time and were more prepared.
 
E30M3

E30M3

NoblePhin said:
I just wonder where has this been all year? That blitz package could have done wonders against Allen and pretty much any QB
Have to be very careful with cover 0. They were leaving a lot of guys open but with little time to do anything Jackson was just flustered. They did a good job of sending 5 dropping 2 and mixing that aspect up, but play after play there were Ravens open. We got a little lucky tbh, I think Harbaugh overlooked this game a little bit and they definitely didn't gameplan for last year's defensive plays.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

It could be Flores was Finally comfortable with the rookies, to run such a complicated and fun defense. If you go back to year one in 2019, Miami hit it stride after week 7 with an 0-7 record. In year two, Miami began the season 0-2 with seemingly no answers. They once again hit their stride about mid season. Here we are in year 3, and over the last three weeks the defense has performed above expectations. I'm guessing Flores runs such a complicated scheme, it takes months to master, especially if your a rookie. Phillips and Holland have stepped up their play in recent weeks and coincidently so has the overall play of the defense. This is what I think all of us fans were expecting out of the gate. The Baltimore game may just be the spring board into bigger and better things the rest of the season.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

mrbunglez said:
I think that secondary if kept complete will wreak havoc for a long time. X, Jones x 2, Rowe, and Holland can be the best in the league. Phillips is a beast in his own right and is coming to his own, took some time, but he’s starting to look the part like the new age JT. Line is solid with Raekwon and Ogbah, just need some linebackers to compliment Baker, Biegel, and Van Ginkle and I think this defense can be top 2 in the league.
Even though it was a low scoring game at first, it was the most excited I’ve been watching this team all season. Let’s all hope it continues.
Spot on at the end of the post. Consistency is what we need
 
NoblePhin

NoblePhin

The first counter to it was the WR screen, which we played fairly well. Then they started quick slanting and dragging, which seems like the go to counter, but only one play actually broke that package which was very surprising
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

It's nice to come here and see some positive posts for a change.

Watching the defense last night, it does appear that most of the pieces are there. Agree, Holland and Phillips have been great additions. Would be great to add an "enforcer" at middle linebacker.

I realize it will be difficult to fix the offensive line in one offseason. Always hard to find good linemen in free agency, which means ultimately the Dolphins will have to draft their way out of this mess. Or make some trades.

Obviously, a quality offensive line coach would help.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

It’s apparent they want speed for this defense and that’s what these guys have is closing speed. To counter those running QBs and quick outs and slants.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Holland set the tone last night with his big hit on the sideline during the first drive.

Phillips was dealing with an ankle injury early on this season, now that he appears to be recovered, the kid is showing up.

Baker’s speed and solid tackling was effective in keeping the Ravens from getting 1st downs on several drives.

What I was most pleased with last night is the defense as a whole were making tackles. Missed tackles had been a sore spot before the Ravens game.
 
