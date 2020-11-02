Defensive Rankings - Dolphins Ranked #1

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,251
Reaction score
210
I am so pumped about this defense and the great thing is, this defense will keep us in.every.single.game. Sure, we may lose some games, but I see us being competitive in every game because teams are going to have so much trouble scoring on us.

I can't believe I'm admitting this but I see a lot of comparsion between our current defensive potential to that of one of the strongest defenses I've seen in my lifetime is the 2009-2011 Jets when they basically played cover 0 and blitzed everyone. Teams could not figure it out, Rex Ryan looked like a genius and the Jets with Mark Sanchez at QB were one game away from the Superbowl in back-to-back years. The key to that defense was Revis and Cromartie.. Comparable to Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.

According to this site: https://www.lineups.com/nfl-team-rankings/defense

The Dolphins are ranked #1. Wow.

Apparently, we've only allowed 1 passing TD all year?! and 2nd in the league on 3rd down D is so vital.

What we did to McVay and his offense was crazy... and to think Howard dropped an INT and Rowe dropped a pick-6 is astounding.
 
Bruzer

Bruzer

FinHeaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 1, 2006
Messages
3,232
Reaction score
213
Location
Idaho
I think that's our Rank on Pass TD allowed, not the actual number. Steelers I am sure have more than 1 sack, so that's gotta be ranking in that stat.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
6,719
Reaction score
11,929
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Bruzer said:
I think that's our Rank on Pass TD allowed, not the actual number. Steelers I am sure have more than 1 sack, so that's gotta be ranking in that stat.
Click to expand...
No, the #1 is scoring defense.

The layout blows, but it shows where we rank in many significant categories.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
748
Reaction score
1,667
Age
36
Location
Charlotte, NC
Defense has been lights out. Really going to be interesting to see how the COVID season shakes out and Tua’s development but that final game this year against BUF could be for the division title. Pretty amazing for Year 2 of a 3 year rebuild. Add a RB1, LB and WR2 we are a real threat to make a run in 2021.
 
jnozag

jnozag

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,009
Reaction score
580
Bruzer said:
I think that's our Rank on Pass TD allowed, not the actual number. Steelers I am sure have more than 1 sack, so that's gotta be ranking in that stat.
Click to expand...
correct, the steelers have recorded a sack in like 63 straight game or something absurd like that. We've allowed 8 passing td's this year: 4 to Allen and the Bills; 2 to Wilson and the Seahawks; 1 to 9ers; and 1 to Rams.
 
jnozag

jnozag

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,009
Reaction score
580
3rd down % is lowest in the nfl. Most impressive :)
 
