Defensive Rankings - Dolphins Ranked #1

I am so pumped about this defense and the great thing is, this defense will keep us in.every.single.game. Sure, we may lose some games, but I see us being competitive in every game because teams are going to have so much trouble scoring on us.
I can't believe I'm admitting this but I see a lot of comparsion between our current defensive potential to that of one of the strongest defenses I've seen in my lifetime is the 2009-2011 Jets when they basically played cover 0 and blitzed everyone. Teams could not figure it out, Rex Ryan looked like a genius and the Jets with Mark Sanchez at QB were one game away from the Superbowl in back-to-back years. The key to that defense was Revis and Cromartie.. Comparable to Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.
According to this site: https://www.lineups.com/nfl-team-rankings/defense
The Dolphins are ranked #1. Wow.
Apparently, we've only allowed 1 passing TD all year?! and 2nd in the league on 3rd down D is so vital.
What we did to McVay and his offense was crazy... and to think Howard dropped an INT and Rowe dropped a pick-6 is astounding.
