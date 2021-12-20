Defensive Rankings for Miami, and the Saints

Rankings:



Saints: 7th best Rushing Defense , 6th in the league in Passing Td's allowed, 7th Rushing Yards allowed, 7th in Rushing TD's allowed, 5th in league in qb rating allowed

Dolphins: 10th best Rushing yards allowed, 11th Passing Td's allowed, 7th in league in terms of QB Rating allowed, 6th most sacks in the league as a team,





These are some of the stats that both teams have been able to achieve this season. With the Saints shutting out the Bucs, expect the Dolphins to score very little in the game.

One of the most interesting things in spite of the Saints playing great defense is that they give up a lot of yards, and they give up 7 yards a play which isn't very good for a team

that is playing great defense. This is something that the RPO may be able to exploit but base on numbers alone the Saints defense dominates in the red zone. In terms of our

running game then expect us not duplicate our efforts as the Jet's rank the total opposite of the saints in terms of defensive rushing stats. I do feel like Duke Johnson is showing

that hunger for the game that the Saints didn't face last game.