Definately a fit for Flores defense - OLB / Edge Zach Baun

I love this guys smart attack angles, tackling, and how he uses his hands and feet.Look at the way this guys hustles and breaks down for his contact! This guy could really upgrade our defense!From Draft Network:PROS: Take every stereotype you know about a Wisconsin rush linebacker and Baun fits the mold. He's quick, he's agile, he loves stunts and working back inside oversetting tackles. He plays his butt off -- every single snap. Technically refined with his punch, he offers good pop and will effectively offset a tackle's pads when he's looking to stack up the line of scrimmage. Baun finds success in numerous phases of defense -- I've seen him corner from a 2 pt. release off the edge, watched him crash off the backside of outside run concepts, seen him slant into interior gaps on crashing DL flow and even take some reps flexed into the slot on the condensed side of the field.Baun can do a lot of things to an adequate to plus level -- and he's put over the top courtesy of motor and football intelligence.